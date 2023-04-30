DaniGamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

DaniGamer is a well-known Free Fire content creator from the Dominican Republic who has been uploading fun videos surrounding the game in Spanish. Besides that, he has also recently started posting engaging content on GTA RP. Currently, his YouTube channel features a subscriber count of 1.37 million, in addition to a view count of over 91 million.

The personality further has 711,000 followers on Facebook and 114,000 followers on Instagram. The section below provides details on DaniGamer’s Free Fire ID and in-game specifics.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban imposed on Free Fire in India, players from the country must refrain from playing the game on their mobile devices. However, as the MAX variant of the battle royale title was not suspended, it can still be played.

DaniGamer’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

DaniGamer’s Free Fire ID is 618764198, and his ID level is 70. He is a part of the “7EVEN ZERO” guild, which TheNino leads, and the Guild ID of the same is 66985684.

The creator presently ranks Platinum I in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Platinum II in CS-Ranked Season 18. His stats in the game are mentioned below:

BR Career

DaniGamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

DaniGamer has competed in 2,565 solo games and remained unbeaten in 281, for a win percentage of 10.95%. He has killed 8,129 enemies, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.56.

The YouTuber has also participated in 3,247 duo matches and has come out on top on 399 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 12.28%. There are 9,984 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.51.

In the squad mode, the player has made 3,207 appearances and has 532 Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 16.58%. With 10,750 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.02.

BR Ranked

DaniGamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within the current BR-Ranked Season 33, DaniGamer has not played any ranked matches in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

CS Career

DaniGamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

DaniGamer has competed in 4,033 matches in the Clash Squad mode and has claimed 2,517 victories for a win rate of 62.41%. He has secured 24,439 eliminations for a KDA of 2.12.

Note: DaniGamer’s Free Fire stats were recorded on April 30, 2023. The above stats will change as the content creator participates in more matches.

YouTube channel

DaniGamer has established himself on YouTube by consistently creating videos on the game, and his channel has grown considerably over the past couple of years. Currently, there are 365 uploads to his name, of which the highest-viewed one has garnered 5.4 million views.

The Social Blade website states that DaniGamer has acquired 932.139 thousand views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has not changed and has remained constant over the same period of time.

