RG4 Poeta’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

RG4 Poeta is a popular content creator in the Free Fire community, known for uploading game-related content to his YouTube channel.

He currently boasts a commendable subscriber count of 2.11 million, in addition to a total view count of more than 101 million. The Mexican content creator additionally has 293K followers on his Instagram handle.

The section below lists details about RG4 Poeta’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are advised against playing or downloading the game. However, since the MAX variant wasn’t prohibited, they can continue playing it.

Exploring RG4 Poeta’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

RG4 Poeta’s Free Fire ID is 346162233, and his ID level is 72. He is a member of the CLKTEAM guild, whose Guild ID is 64021579.

At the time of writing, the YouTuber is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 18. His stats in the game are mentioned below:

BR Career

RG4 Poeta's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

RG4 Poeta has competed in exactly 4100 solo games and has 343 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 8.36%. He has killed 8725 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.32.

The content creator has also participated in 3564 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 387 games, resulting in a win rate of 10.85%. With 9060 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.85.

He has played 4792 squad matches and has 746 wins, resulting in a win rate of 15.56%. He has accumulated 14654 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.62.

BR Ranked

RG4 Poeta's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing Free Fire ranked season, RG4 Poeta has engaged in 14 solo games and has three Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 21.42%. He has 47 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.27.

He has played four games in the duo mode but has failed to win. He has 18 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Lastly, RG4 Poeta has featured in 56 squad matches and has secured six victories, resulting in a win rate of 10.71%. He has garnered 247 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Note: RG4 Poeta’s stats were recorded when writing the article (April 25, 2023), and they're expected to change as he plays more matches in the game.

YouTube channel

RG4 Poeta has consistently uploaded content based on Free Fire and has achieved great success. His oldest video on the game dates back to October 2020, and he currently has 267 uploads. The most-watched video on his channel is a music video with over 11 million views.

As per the Social Blade website, RG4 Poeta has acquired 531K views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has not changed over the same period.

