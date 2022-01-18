Chrono vs A124: Which Free Fire character is better for CS ranked mode in 2022

While the BR mode remains the most popular in Free Fire, the CS mode has won hearts thanks to its fast-paced gameplay. Instead of having to run about the map and look for opponents to fight, players start the match in a small area.

Furthermore, unlike BR mode, all teams start with the same gear and have to get kills to obtain better weapons. This levels out the playing field and ensures that only the most-skilled players come out on top.

In addition to skill, Free Fire characters play a huge role as well. With the help of their unique abilities, players can dominate the match. Two of the best characters in-game are Chrono and A124. Both are well suited to the BR mode, but they fare differently in the CS mode.

Detailed comparison of Chrono and A124

in Free Fire based on abilities and combat usage

1) Chrono

Ability

Chrono hails from a different dimension and uses his advanced technology to create a force field for protection. This dome-shaped protective barrier is created by activating his ability called Time Turner.

The shield created lasts for six seconds and has a HP pool of 800. Users within the shield can neither be harmed by external forces nor shoot at them. Once the ability has been used it has a cooldown period of 120 seconds.

Combat usage

Following the recent nerf, Chrono's use in combat has become very limited. However, when it comes to defending the ground or holding the line, the force field is mighty efficient. With a bit of skill and tactfulness, players can use the character as a defender in-game.

2) A124

Ability

A124 is a battle-hardened android in Free Fire and uses her inbuilt technology to rapidly heal during combat. Her ability, known as Thrill of Battle, allows her to recover HP by tapping into her EP reserves.

When activated, the ability drains 60 EP and rapidly converts it to HP within four seconds. Once the ability has been used, there is a cooldown period of 10 seconds.

Combat usage

A124 has a straightforward use in combat. Thanks to her ability, the user can rush opponents, take damage, and rapidly heal without worry. This makes the character ideal for an aggressive playstyle and pushes.

Verdict

Given their abilities, neither of them excels in Free Fire's CS mode. However, when pitted against each other, Chrono is the clear winner. His force field can be used to create a choke point or block large amounts of incoming fire. This can be used to keep the entire squad safe.

While one can argue that A124 is better, her ability relies on EP. This becomes an issue as players will have to either buy mushrooms or use the ability in conjunction with others that provide EP. This makes the character economically unsound and a liability during the fast-paced rounds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Siddharth Satish