Chrono vs Caroline vs Elite Kelly: Which Free Fire character is better for beginners in ranked matches?

Free Fire characters have either active or passive abilities. Out of all the active characters, Chrono is one of the most powerful choices despite his recent nerf in OB30.

Both Caroline and Kelly have passive abilities. This article compares the abilities of the three Free Fire characters to determine who is more suitable for mobile gamers who are new to the game.

Chrono

Chrono’s active ability Time Turner can create a force field to block 600 damage from enemies. It can also increase the movement speed of players by 5%. The skill lasts for 3 seconds and has a cooldown time of 250 seconds that gradually reduces as the skill is leveled up.

Caroline

Caroline is a passive character in Free Fire, and her ability is called Agility. The skill increases the movement speed of players by 3% when they are holding a shotgun.

Elite Kelly

Kelly was the first passive character to get an awakened ability in Free Fire. Her Elite ability Deadly Velocity is capable of inflicting 101% damage on enemies. Kelly “The Swift” can be activated once players sprint for a continuous period of 4 seconds.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is more suitable for beginners?

Even though Chrono seems like the obvious choice, Kelly will be more suitable to a beginner as she has no cooldown time and her ability does not have to be manually activated. Caroline’s restricted ability makes her a weaker choice compared to the other two characters.

Kelly not only increases sprinting speed, but also increases the damage that a player can inflict. Since more damage is inflicted on enemies, newer players will have a greater chance of eliminating them with ease.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

