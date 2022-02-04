Chrono vs Dimitri vs Wolfrahh: Who is the best Free Fire character for BR mode?

Free Fire's BR mode is the ultimate battle ground for players. Be it solo or squad mode, the fighting is intense and only the best of the lobby make it to the end. Unfortunately, the player or squad that performs the best eventually wins.

While skills, gun skins, and pets play a vital role in securing a Booyah, characters play the most important part. Without a strong character, players will not be able to make it past the early-game.

Although there are many to choose from, Chrono, Dimitri, and Wolfrahh stand out from the rest. Their abilities are well suited to the BR mode and can help players bag a Booyah.

Breaking down Chrono, Dimitri, Wolfrahh in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Chrono

Ability

Chrono's ability, Time Turner, provides protection to the user by creating a force field. When activated, the force field appears and can absorb 800 damage. Once inside the force field, the user cannot fire outward. After being active for six seconds, the force field disappears and has a cooldown period of 120 seconds.

Combat usage

Following the Free Fire OB31 update, Chrono has been limited to a defensive role. His force field can help keep the entire squad safe when under heavy fire. Despite having a long cooldown time, in certain situations, it's more beneficial than a gloo wall.

Dimitri

Ability

Dimitri's ability, Healing Heartbeat, provides the user with support skills. Once activated, those with the ability's aura recover 3 HP/second and can self-revive themselves. The ability lasts for 15 seconds and is followed by a 60 second cooldown period.

Combat usage

Dimitri is a support character unlike any other in Free Fire. Thanks to his ability, teammates can self revive when knocked down. This allows the rest of the squad to keep fighting without having to stop and help them up. Additionally, the healing ability will ensure that all teammates can heal passively with ease.

Wolfrahh

Ability

Wolfrahh's ability, Limelight, allows the user to deal more damage to opponents and receive less damage from headshots in-game. As the user gains kills or viewers, their ability becomes stronger. At its peak, it reduces headshot injury by 30% and increases damage inflicted to the enemy's limbs by 20%.

Combat usage

Wolfrahh is the perfect character for players who have an aggressive playstyle. His ability gives them an edge in combat and allows the user to survive devastating headshots.

Verdict

Choosing between these Free Fire characters would be difficult given their unique abilities. However, taking into consideration their utility in BR mode, Dimitri and Wolfrahh are the best for squad and solo players, respectively.

Dimitri is a great character whose ability affects the entire squad. This gives them a tactical advantage during a gunfight. Wolfrahh, on the other hand, is good for solo players who like an aggressive playstyle. While they can both be used for solo and squads, they work better when used as mentioned above.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

