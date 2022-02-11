Chrono vs Elite Hayato: Which Free Fire character is better after OB32 update?

The last update in Free Fire rebalanced a few characters and their abilities. Although Chrono and Elite Hayato were not among those nerfed or buffed, it's crucial to understand how they function in battle and benefit users.

One can protect the entire squad and keep them safe, while the other can rush into battle and wipe out a team. However, irrespective of their unique traits and abilities, only one is better suited to most scenarios. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Chrono and Elite Hayato in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Chrono

Ability

Once activated, Chrono's ability, Time Turner creates an impenetrable force field that can protect the user and allies. It can block a total of 800 damage and last for 6 seconds.

Those within the force field cannot fire at targets outside. Additionally, if given the opportunity, opponents can enter the force field. Once the ability has been used, it takes 120 seconds to cool down.

Combat usage

Chrono's role on the battlefields of Free Fire is a defender. His dome-shaped shield allows users to provide cover in the heat of battle. Despite the lengthy cooldown, it does come in handy during specific situations.

Elite Hayato

Ability

Elite Haytao's ability, Art of Blades, provides gamers with offensive and defensive buffs. With every 10% decrease to max HP, armor penetration also increases by 10%.

Additionally, for every 10% decrease in max HP, damage reduction is reduced by 3.5%. However, players need to remember that this only applies to frontal damage.

Combat usage

Elite Hayato's role in Free Fire is that of a berserker. To utilize the character's potential to the fullest, players will have to allow themselves to sustain damage. This makes mastering the ability challenging but rewarding.

Verdict

Despite both characters being powerful, Elite Hayato has a massive advantage over Chrono. Since Time Turner takes 120 seconds to cool down, it's easier for most gamers to use gloo walls in most combat situations.

This leaves Elite Hayato as the clear winner. His ability grants combat bonuses and ensures that users will be able to bypass armor to deal damage. This makes the character formidable in close-range combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Ravi Iyer