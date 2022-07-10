Chrono vs. Free Fire OB35 Justin Bieber character: Who has better abilities?

Free Fire collaborations with celebrities have been very exciting for gamers, as many of these have resulted in the release of in-game characters.

Chrono, a character based on footballing giant Cristiano Ronaldo, has been a fan favorite since its release in December 2020. However, this character has gone through many nerfs and alterations due to its overpowered ability. On the other hand, J.Biebs is a new character to be included with the OB35 update. The character is based on global icon Justin Bieber; Garena announced a partnership with the star a few days back. Moreover, his ability has been officially revealed.

Here is a detailed comparison of the two characters.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may engage in the MAX version that is not banned yet.

Chrono vs. J.Biebs: Which character is better in Free Fire

Chrono's ability examined

Chrono's Time Turner ability (Image via Garena)

Chrono's Time Turner ability creates a force field that protects players from external damage while also preventing them from attacking the enemy outside while they're inside it. It blocks 800 damage in total, lasts for four seconds, and has a cooldown time of 160 seconds at the base level.

The effects of abilities at different levels (Image via Garena)

At the highest level, it creates all the effects that last for six seconds, while the cooldown time comes down to 110 seconds.

J.Biebs' ability examined

J.Biebs character will launch with the upcoming update (Image via Garena)

As per the game's official website, Justin Bieber's character in Free Fire will be called J.Biebs, and he comes equipped with the special survival ability of Silent Sentinel. This passive ability allows the allies within 6 meters to block 7% of the damage inflicted on them using EP (Energy Points). Additionally, the EP deducted from the allies will also be added to the EP of the skill user.

The character's ability in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

At the highest level, the ability's range is increased to 12 meters, while the allies, at the same time, will be able to block 15% of the damage inflicted on them with the help of EP.

J.Biebs seems to have the edge over Chrono in Free Fire

J.Biebs has an edge over Chrono (Image via Garena)

Each ability has a significant impact and is genuinely game-changing in Free Fire. However, after multiple nerfs over multiple updates over the last year, Chrono is just a shadow of its former self.

Players cannot fire from within the force field, which isn't ideal. Additionally, Time Turner is an active ability; hence, gamers will miss out on other options like K, Alok, Skyler, and more.

Justin Bieber's character is yet to be released within the game and is only available to test in the Advance Server as one of the mystery characters. His character's ability helps all the allies in the area by blocking some damage using EP, which can come in handy in plenty of combat scenarios. Moreover, Silent Sentinel is a passive ability and can be put into character combinations with other better active characters. Thus, overall, J.Biebs seems to be more useful on his own compared to Chrono.

However, its true potential can only be known after the release of the update.

Note: The article reflects the writer’s opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far