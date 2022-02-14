Chrono vs Kelly vs Dimitri: Who is the best Free Fire character for beginners?

Choosing the first character in Free Fire can get a bit confusing. With each character being unique in functionality and design, players often spend diamonds on a character they don't fully understand.

While they are free to choose, mastering an advanced character without knowing the game's basics will be challenging. This is why it's important to know exactly which character to get first.

Among the starter or beginner characters, Chrono, Kelly, and Dimitri are by far the easiest to understand. However, only one of them is perfect for newbies.

Breaking down Chrono, Kelly, and Dimitri in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Chrono

Ability

Chrono's ability, Time Turner, will ensure that the user is well protected. When activated, a dome-shaped force field is created. This can absorb up to 800 damage or last six seconds before breaking apart. Once used, the ability has a cooldown time of 120 seconds.

Combat usage

As a beginner in Free Fire, Chrono's force field is a good alternative to using gloo walls. Although there is a high cooldown time involved, that shouldn't be a problem when just starting out. In most combat situations, once the force field has been deployed, players will be protected for a short while.

Kelly

Ability

Kelly's ability, Dash, enables the user to run faster than her contemporaries during a match. When sprinting, the speed of the character is increased by 6%. This ability has no cooldown time and can be used indefinitely.

Combat usage

As a beginner in Free Fire, this simple ability will enable players to outrun opponents, get to supply drops first, and even chase down foes in battle. While it is very rudimentary in nature, it can be used in many ways to gain a tactical advantage.

Dimitri

Ability

Dimitri's Ability, Healing Heartbeat, enables the user to heal without the use of medkits. When activated, a healing aura is created which replenishes 3HP/second. It lasts for 10 seconds and allies within it can even self-revive themselves. Once the ability has been used, it takes 60 seconds to cooldown.

Combat usage

For beginners in Free Fire, Dimitri's ability will allow them to heal anytime during the match. However, since the USP of the character is reviving teammates, he is best used only if the player plays team matches.

Verdict

The best choice for beginners hands down is Kelly. Although her ability is not as useful as that of Dimitri or Chrono, it allows users to better understand how important positioning is in combat. Since it is passive, there's no cooldown time involved. Additionally, the speed boost can come in handy in numerous situations.

Players can also use the ability to run circles around the enemy or escape when needed. This is extremely useful when rotating late and having to run towards the safe zone.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Siddharth Satish