Chrono vs Maxim vs Xayne: Which free Fire MAX character has better abilities for rush gameplay?

The ability to flawlessly rush into combat in Free Fire MAX is a skill unlike any other. Players will be able to attack the enemy head-on without dying easily. While guns and utility items play a vital role in rush gameplay, characters also play an important part.

Characters like Chrono, Maxim, and Xayne have abilities that are well suited for the task. If players can master their usage, rush attacks will become second nature. However, only one of these characters is perfect for the job. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Chrono, Maxim, and Xayne in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Chrono's ability

When it comes to defense and protection, Chrono's Time Turner ability has no equal in Free Fire MAX. When activated, a force field is created, which can absorb 800 damage and last for six seconds. Once the duration ends, it requires 120 seconds to cool down.

Chrono in combat

Since the nerf, Chrono's role in combat has been limited to defense and holding ground. While users can indeed use him to attack and rush opponents, without an offensive ability, there's not much he can do.

Maxim's ability

Players looking to consume healing items quickly will find that Maxim is well suited to the task. His ability, Gluttony, allows the character to consume mushrooms and medkits 25% faster than others.

Maxim in combat

Given the speed at which the character can consume healing items in Free Fire MAX, sustaining high HP in combat will be easy. Players can utilize the ability to rapidly heal in the heat of battle and fight back without worry.

Xayne's ability

Overpowering opponents and breaking down their defenses become easy when using Xayne. When activated, her ability, Xtreme Encounter, allows players to deal 130% damage to gloo walls and shields. The user also receives 80 temporary HP. Once used, the ability takes 100 seconds to cool down.

Xayne in combat

With bonus HP and increased damage, players can use this character for rushing opponents with ease. Given her ability to counter gloo walls and shields, there's no stopping her once in combat.

Verdict

Given her abilities, Xayne is by far the best character for rush gameplay in Free Fire MAX. She can counter gloo walls and shields, rendering the Time Turner and Ice Iron abilities useless. Even if the defenders were to use Robo, the gloo walls still wouldn't last for very long.

In addition to the bonus damage, the extra HP will ensure that players will be able to absorb a bit of damage without having to worry about dying. With these abilities combined, Xayne becomes an unstoppable force during a rush.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu