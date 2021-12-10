COD Mobile vs Free Fire: 5 common Battle Royale features compared

COD Mobile and Free Fire are among the most popular mobile BR shooters right now, with the latter breaching all barriers to fame. Players can get the classic battle royale experience from either game with various in-game features that adds to the fun and thrill.

However, despite sharing many similarities, COD Mobile and Free Fire are pretty different in many aspects, whether graphics, gun mechanics, game physics, or anything else. These distinguishable features are also why both games cater to distinct audiences.

One can compare each game's common in-game BR features to point out the core differences further.

COD Mobile and Garena Free Fire: Comparing the common BR features

1) Character abilities and Operator skills

Character skills in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

There are character skills in COD Mobile and Free Fire, which users can equip before every game. However, COD Mobile doesn't boast a variety like Free Fire. Moreover, one can equip as many as four abilities: One active and three passive, before every match in Free Fire.

2) Weapon skins and customizations

An Epic weapon blueprint in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Players in Free Fire can equip specific skins before entering a game, which is not the case for COD Mobile, where players choose the gun blueprint in a match. Players can equip the weapon blueprint through arsenal airdrops, whether Epic, Legendary, or Mythic.

Moreover, they can also customize a base weapon before a game using the gunsmith.

3) Grenades

A gloo wall grenade in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Throwables are a crucial part of any battle royale shooter, which is why players can find them in both COD Mobile and Free Fire. However, the difference is the variety and options of grenades.

COD Mobile adopts a pretty realistic approach as almost all grenades retain realisticness in approach. In BR, one can find both lethal and tactical options like Frag, Smoke, Concussion, Nova Gas, Cluster, and many more.

Free Fire, on the other hand, doesn't boast the variety and realistic quality like COD Mobile. However, the grenades in Free Fire are more focused on the defensive aspect, and one can use Gloo Walls, Smoke, flashbang, decoy, et cetera.

4) Modes and maps

Blackout BR map in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

In COD Mobile, players can play BR mode in three maps -- Isolated, Blackout, and Alcatraz. Both Isolated and Blackout are permanent and quite spacious, while Alcatraz is just a prison on the island that features different gameplay than classic BR.

Moreover, the Alactraz map/mode is not a permanent alternative because it makes a return to the game almost every season for a limited period. Apart from Alcatraz, there are some other modes like BR Blitz, Tank Battle, Warfare, and Sniper Only that arrive in COD mobile every season for a week or more.

In contrast, Free Fire does not have that many variations in BR mode as one can play on classic battle royale. However, players can choose between four BR maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, Bermuda Remastered, and Kalahari.

5) Vehicles

Players can equip tanks in BR mode's classic matches and Tank Battle mode(Image via Activision)

Vehicles are crucial for traveling whenever players try to escape the blue zone. In addition, gamers can claim kills with a vehicle by running over the enemies, provided they have precise driving skills.

In Free Fire, most vehicles are limited to roads barring Amphibious Motorcycle that can be deployed to water bodies. COD Mobile, on the contrary, has more variety with helicopters, trucks, boats, tanks, and more.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha