CRP Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

CRP Gaming is a well-known Indian gaming content creator who streams and produces content around Garena Free Fire. He is a part of the prominent NG E-SPORTS guild, led by the popular personality Nonstop Gaming.

Over the past few years, CRP Gaming has established himself on YouTube and has garnered a considerable fanbase, with his subscriber count surpassing the mark of 1 million. At the time of writing, he boasts 1.08 million subscribers, alongside a total view count of more than 239 million.

CRP Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats.

CRP Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 20494165, and his IGN is “CRP GAMING.” He is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 32 and Grandmaster in CS-Ranked Season 17.

The YouTuber maintains the following statistics in the battle royale title:

BR Career

CRP Gaming's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

CRP Gaming has featured in 772 solo games inside Free Fire MAX and has 92 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 11.91%. He has notched up 1330 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.96.

Speaking of the duo mode, he has made 1140 appearances and has 138 wins to his name, possessing a win percentage of 12.10%. At a K/D ratio of 2.32, the player has 2324 frags in the game.

The YouTuber has competed in 5623 squad matches and remained unbeaten in 1163, giving way to a win ratio of 20.68%. With 13698 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.07.

BR Ranked

CRP Gaming's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

CRP Gaming has engaged in a single solo match in Free Fire MAX’s current ranked season and has secured the win, leading to a win percentage of 100.00%. There are 23 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 23.00.

The content creator has also played one duo game but has failed to get the Booyah. In the process, he has secured four kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.00.

Lastly, CRP Gaming has participated in 48 squad matches and has 17 victories, resulting in a win rate of 35.41%. He has accumulated 197 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.35.

CS Career

CRP Gaming's CS Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Coming to the Clash Squad game mode, CRP Gaming has played 10219 games and has 6751 victories, maintaining a win rate of 66.06%. He has 50232 eliminations for a KDA of 2.11.

Note: CRP Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing this article (6 March 2023). These stats will change as he continues to engage in more matches.

CRP Gaming’s monthly income

Details regarding CRP Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade specifics CRP Gaming’s monthly income between $20 and $327. On the other hand, the content creator’s yearly earnings from YouTube lie in the range of $245 and $3.9K.

YouTube channel

CRP Gaming has maintained great consistency and has regularly streamed and posted videos surrounding Free Fire over the past few years. There are presently 1430 uploads to his name, of which the highest-viewed one has received 11 million views.

As per Social Blade, CRP Gaming has gained 81.74 thousand views in the last 30 days. However, the content creator’s subscriber count has remained unchanged over the same period.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes