Pyare Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

Pyare Gaming is one of the many Free Fire content creators who have become prevalent by uploading YouTube Shorts related to the battle royale title. He has been consistently posting short clips for quite some time and has made a name for himself in the game’s Indian community.

Pyare Gaming’s YouTube channel currently features a subscriber count of more than 2.3 million, alongside a view count of over 138 million. The player also has 19 thousand people following him on his Instagram handle.

Pyare Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Pyare Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 448334255, and his ID level in the battle royale title currently stands at 74. He is ranked Diamond II in BR-Ranked Season 32 and Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 17.

The stats that the content creator maintains are listed below:

BR Career

Pyare Gaming's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Pyare Gaming has played 4918 solo games and has 367 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 7.46%. He has accumulated 9480 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.08.

The content creator has also participated in 4878 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 504, resulting in a win percentage of 10.33%. There are 9429 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.16.

In the squad mode, the YouTuber has engaged in 6072 matches and has 892 victories, leading to a win ratio of 14.69%. With 12687 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.45.

BR Ranked

Pyare Gaming's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Inside Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season, Pyare Gaming has played 15 solo games but has failed to win. He has 28 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.87.

He has made six appearances in duo matches but has zero victories. At a K/D ratio of 1.83, he has 11 frags.

Lastly, Pyare Gaming has featured in 23 squad matches and has three first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 13.04%. He has bagged 30 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.50.

CS Career

Pyare Gaming's CS Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Pyare Gaming has played 5766 Clash Squad matches and has 2829 victories, translating to a win rate of 49.83%. He has killed a total of 19791 enemies for a KDA of 1.39.

Note: Pyare Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing this article (5 March 2023). These will change as he plays more games in the future.

Pyare Gaming’s monthly income

Pyare Gaming's monthly income through YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Pyare Gaming’s monthly income through YouTube lies between $56 and $898. In the meantime, his yearly earnings range from $674 to $10.8K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Pyare Gaming has been posting engaging content for the past few years, and there are currently 668 uploads to his name. Out of the total uploads, the most-watched one has gained 11 million views.

As per Social Blade, Pyare Gaming has acquired 224.542 thousand views in 30 days. However, his subscriber count has dropped by 10 thousand over the same period.

Apart from the main channel, he also runs a second channel named – Mr Pyare Gaming. It presently has 5.1K subscribers.

