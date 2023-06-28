DC JOD's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

DC JOD is a fast-growing Free Fire content creator from India, and he is a part of the popular DARK CREW guild. He regularly livestreams the game on his YouTube channel while frequently posting funny and engaging YouTube Shorts. He currently has a subscriber count of 213k, alongside a total view count of more than 18.97 million.

Aside from YouTube, DC JOD has a Facebook page where he frequently posts clips. He presently has 11k followers on the same.

The section below offers details regarding DC JOD's Free Fire ID and more.

Disclaimer: A ban has been placed on Free Fire in India, so players from the country must not play the game on their mobile devices. However, since the MAX variant has no such restrictions, they are free to engage in the same.

Exploring DC JOD's Free Fire ID and stats

DC JOD's Free Fire ID is 1871225225. He is a member of the DARK_CREW guild, led by DC Rohit, and its Guild ID is 3016502617.

At the time of writing, the content creator is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Platinum II in CS-Ranked Season 19. The stats that he maintains are as follows:

BR Career

DC JOD's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

DC JOD has competed in 1142 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 39 of them, giving way to a win rate of 3.41%. He has 1370 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 1.24.

He has 1364 appearances and 126 wins in duo games, resulting in a win rate of 9.23%. He has 2656 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.15.

In the squad mode, the player has played 6239 games and has bettered his foes in 1607 matches, leading to a win rate of 25.75%. He has accumulated 18613 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.02.

BR Ranked

DC JOD's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

DC JOD has featured in five duo matches in BR-Ranked Season 33 and has a single first-place finish, possessing a win rate of 20.00%. He has eight frags at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Lastly, the content creator has engaged in 185 squad games and has 12 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 6.48%. He has bagged 297 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.72.

Note: DC JOD's Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing, and they will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

DC JOD has actively posted content about the game, and his YouTube Shorts have helped him garner a dedicated fanbase on his channel. He currently has 326 uploads, and his most-watched video has acquired 1.1 million views.

According to Social Blade, DC JOD has gained 61k subscribers over the last 30 days. He has also gained 3.919 million views in the same time.

The YouTuber also runs the channel "DC JOD LIVE" and posts a range of content on it. Presently, it features a subscriber count of 2.74k.

