Jassy Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Jassy Gamer is a well-established female gaming content creator from India who uploads content related to Garena Free Fire. She has been regularly posting videos and YouTube Shorts related to the game while also frequently livestreaming. At the time of writing this article, she boasts a subscriber count of 404k, alongside a total view count of more than 15.8 million.

She is also reasonably popular on Facebook, and her handle features a following of over 289k. Apart from this, she has 28.6k people following her Instagram account.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, so players from the country are recommended not to play the game on their mobile devices. Nonetheless, they can continue enjoying the MAX version of the battle royale title since it was not prohibited.

Exploring Jassy Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Jassy Gamer's Free Fire ID is 1034621839. She is a leader of the JASSY's POWER guild within the game, whose Guild ID is 3017764827.

The YouTuber is ranked in Platinum IV in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Silver II in CS-Ranked Season 19.

BR Career

Jassy Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Jassy Gamer has played 1574 solo games and has come out on top on 98 occasions, giving way to a win rate of 6.22%. She has gathered 2675 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 1.81.

The content creator has also competed in 1626 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 140 games, leading to a win rate of 8.61%. She has 2036 frags and a K/D ratio of 1.37.

The player has participated in 5009 squad games and has 905 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 18.06%. She has accumulated 8830 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.15.

BR Ranked

Jassy Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Jassy Gamer has played a single solo match in Free Fire's BR-Ranked Season 33 but has failed to secure a kill or a win.

She has appeared in four duo games, but she has no victories in this mode either. However, she has ten frags with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Lastly, Jassy Gamer has participated in eight squad matches and bettered her foes in five of them, resulting in a win rate of 62.5%. She has bagged 40 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 13.33.

Note: Jassy Gamer's Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing. The stats mentioned above will change as she continues to play more games.

YouTube channel

Jassy Gamer began her journey on YouTube a couple of years ago, and she previously posted videos about the game in Bengali. She currently has 426 uploads to her name, and her most-watched video has received 2.4 million views.

According to Social Blade, her channel has received 11k subscribers in the last 30 days. It also states that Jassy Gamer's view count has grown by 1.016 million over the same time period.

The content creator also runs a vlog channel, JassyGamerVlog, where she posts about her day-to-day life. It currently has a subscriber count of 15.7k.

