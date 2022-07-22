DDG Gamers' Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Several Indian content creators who primarily focus on Free Fire and its enhanced version have seen unparalleled growth in recent years. DDG Gamers is a popular YouTube channel with 3.66 million subscribers that has informative videos about the battle royale title.

Deepak, also known by his IGN DDG Deepak, is the player behind the channel. In recent months, he has primarily uploaded Shorts that have received millions of views.

DDG Gamers’ Free Fire MAX ID

DDG Gamers’ Free Fire MAX ID is 2501216282. He is ranked Grandmaster in the BR-Ranked mode and Diamond IV in the CS-Ranked mode.

The user has the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

DDG Gamers' lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

DDG Gamers has 129 first places in 995 solo games, resulting in a win rate of 12.96%. With 2499 eliminations and 576 headshots, the star player has bagged a K/D ratio of 2.89 and a headshot percentage of 23.08%.

He has notched 249 victories in 817 matches in the duo mode, equaling a win rate of 30.47%. The YouTuber has recorded 2354 kills and 572 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 4.14 and a headshot percentage of 24.30%.

DDG Gamers has also remained undefeated in 1477 out of 3331 squad matches, corresponding to a win rate of 44.34%. He has raked in 17716 kills while also acquiring 5534 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 9.56 and a headshot percentage of 31.24%.

Ranked stats

DDG Gamers' ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has secured a single win out of seven duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 14.28%. He has amassed 28 frags and earned a K/D ratio of 4.67. He has secured 15 headshots with a headshot percentage of 53.57%.

Deepak has scored 435 Booyahs in 700 squad matches in the current Free Fire MAX Ranked Season. The player has registered 5221 eliminations while acquiring 1925 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 19.70 and a headshot percentage of 36.87%.

Note: DDG Gamers’ Free Fire stats were recorded on 22 July. They are subject to change as he features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

DDG Gamers' income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Deepak is estimated to make around $8.3K and $132.4K monthly. The YouTuber’s earnings for the entire year are projected to be in the range of $99.3K and $1.6M.

YouTube channel

Deepak began the DDG Gamers YouTube channel in 2020, and his channel surpassed the 500k subscriber count by the end of the year. The player also reached the coveted one million subscribers mark in the first few months of 2021, and the number has now surpassed 3.5 million.

He has published more than 660 videos that have gained him over 537 million views combined. The DDG Gamers channel has been growing rapidly in recent months. The channel has gained150k subscribers and 33.1 million views in the last 30 days alone.

