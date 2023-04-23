Dejavu FF’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Dejavu FF is a popular content creator who posts Free Fire videos in Spanish. His content focuses on gameplay, and he also frequently uploads YouTube Shorts.

At the moment, Dejavu FF has 604K subscribers and a view count of over 73 million on his YouTube channel. He also has 91K followers on Instagram and 230K followers on Facebook.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India. This means that players in the country should not play the game. However, they can play the battle royale's MAX version since it is not banned.

Dejavu FF’s Free Fire stats

Dejavu FF’s Free Fire ID is 154751931, and his IGN is “Dejavu k1ng.” He is a part of the “CLAN RB” guild, which is led by Chino RB. Its Guild ID is 69088138.

The content creator is ranked Gold III and Gold II in BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 18, respectively. His stats in the game are given below:

BR Career

Dejavu FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Dejavu FF has played 2115 solo matches in Free Fire, securing 152 victories and a win rate of 7.18%. He has registered 4267 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.17.

The YouTuber has also engaged in 2438 duo matches, winning 208 and recording a win rate of 8.53%. With 5173 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Dejavu FF has featured in 4274 squad matches and 650 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 15.20%. He has 10402 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.87.

BR Ranked

Dejavu FF's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Dejavu FF has participated in three solo matches in the current ranked season but has failed to win. He has accumulated five kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.67.

The YouTuber has not played any ranked duo or squad matches.

CS Career

Dejavu FF's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Dejavu FF has competed in 5145 Clash Squad matches and has 3047 victories under his belt, resulting in a win rate of 59.22%. He has racked up 29276 frags for a KDA of 1.76.

Note: Dejavu FF’s stats were recorded at the time of writing. They will change as he participates in more matches.

YouTube channel

Dejavu FF has made a name for himself in the Free Fire community by regularly uploading game-related content over the last few years. His oldest video is from November 2020. He currently has 216 uploads, with the highest-viewed one being a YouTube Short with 3.3 million views.

According to Social Blade, Dejavu FF has gained 188K subscribers in the last 30 days. The content creator has also gained 30.988 million views over the same time span.

