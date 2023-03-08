Dino Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

Gaurav Thakur, aka Dino Gamer, is an Indian YouTuber who has gained immense fame by uploading content related to Free Fire. He has a considerable fanbase in India, and his YouTube channel has surpassed the mark of the prestigious 1 million subscriber count.

Dino Gamer's channel currently features 1.36 million subscribers, alongside a total view count of more than 171 million. The internet star also has 31.1 thousand people following him on his Instagram handle.

Dino Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, guild, rank, and stats

Dino Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID is 248205020, and his IGN in the game is "DINO GAMER.." He is the leader of the "The End" guild, whose Guild ID is 1004479055.

He is ranked Bronze I and Silver I in BR-Ranked Season 32 and CS-Ranked Season 17, respectively. The following are the stats that he currently maintains in the battle royale title:

BR Career

Here are Dino Gamer's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Dino Gamer has played 2023 solo matches in Free Fire MAX and has 327 victories, maintaining a win percentage of 16.16%. He has notched up 5313 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The content creator has also participated in 6963 duo games and has 1255 victories, resulting in a win rate of 18.02%. With 17968 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.15.

The YouTuber has also featured in 9371 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 1798, giving way to a win ratio of 19.18%. In the process, he has 23362 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.08.

BR Ranked

Here are Dino Gamer's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Within the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX, Dino Gamer has played a single solo match but has failed to win. He has secured 13 kills for a K/D ratio of 13.00.

Apart from this, the prominent personality has not played any matches in the duo or squad modes.

CS Career

Here are Dino Gamer's CS Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Dino Gamer has played 4036 matches in the Clash Squad mode and has 2050 wins for a win rate of 50.79%. He has registered 22117 kills for a KDA of 1.72.

Note: Dino Gamer's BR Career stats were recorded when writing the article, i.e., 8 March 2023. His stats are expected to change as he plays more matches in different game modes.

Dino Gamer's monthly income

Details about the monthly income of Dino Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

The Social Blade website specifics the monthly income of Dino Gamer between $80 and $1.3K. In the meantime, the YouTuber's estimated yearly earnings are between $961 and $15.4K.

Dino Gamer's YouTube channel

Gaurav Thakur has consistently posted videos surrounding Free Fire and has become a prominent figure in the game's community. He presently has 527 uploads to his name, the oldest of which dates back to September 2020. Out of the total uploads, the most-watched one has 34 million views.

As per Social Blade, Dino Gamer has acquired 320.353 thousand views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has fallen by 10 thousand over the same period.

