DJ Alok vs Jota: Which Free Fire MAX character is better after OB33 update?

The Free Fire MAX OB33 update brings new possibilities to the game (Image via Sportskeeda)
Matthew Wilkins
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Mar 23, 2022 10:37 AM IST
Feature

The OB33 update for Free Fire MAX is all set to go live today. It will feature new content such as weapons, character rebalances, and a new character itself.

Currently, DJ Alok and Jota are two of the strongest in the game. However, once the update occurs and the changes are implemented, who among them will be the best for all combat situations? Read on to find out.

DJ Alok and Jota in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the most well-known and useful characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability focuses on sustainability in combat. It is called Drop The Beat and lasts for 10 seconds when activated.

During this timeframe, allies within a 5-meter radius will recover 5HP/second and move 15% faster. These buffs can help in any situation and improve effectiveness in combat. Once used, the ability takes 45 seconds to cool down.

Jota

Jota is one of the most unique characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Sustained Raids, lives up to its name by healing players in the middle of combat. Every bullet that finds its mark replenishes some HP for the user.

If the opponent has been downed or killed, 20% HP will be recovered by the user. Also, if attacks can be chained in a systematic manner, it is possible to keep healing without the need for medkits.

Verdict

Although Jota has the potential to be the best character in the game, the ability is only useful during combat. If the user were to avoid combat, no healing would occur, and transnational medkits would have to be used.

On the other hand, DJ Alok simply needs to activate the ability to heal. Once used, the cooldown period will come into effect. And once done, it can be used again. This not only makes his ability effective in combat but also reliable.

Without any prerequisites to meet, the player is free to play the game according to their choice. As long as the cooldown period is kept in mind, one can never go wrong while using DJ Alok in Free Fire MAX.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
