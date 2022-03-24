DJ Alok vs Nikita vs Thiva: Which Free Fire character is better after OB33 update?

Following the Free Fire OB33 update, a few characters were buffed. Among them was Nikita. She's been made stronger in the game and her ability is now more useful than ever.

Nevertheless, how does she compare to DJ Alok and Thiva? Has the update made her better than these characters, or is one of them still better than her? Read on to find out.

DJ Alok vs Nikita vs Thiva in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

DJ Alok

DJ Alok is by far the best supporting character in Free Fire. His ability, Drop The Beat, allows his team to perform better under stressful combat situations. When activated, their movement speed increases by 10% for 5 seconds.

Additionally, injured teammates within the healing aura will also recover 5HP/second. This will allow them to focus on fighting rather than using medkits to heal. This gives the entire team better odds of winning every gunfight.

Nikita

Nikita is a formidable character in Free Fire. Following the OB33 update, her ability, Firearms Expert, got buffed. While the increased reload speed perk for SMGs is still helpful, her secondary perk is the showstopper.

The last five bullets fired from the SMG will now deal 20% more damage. This is very useful as players will be able to push opponents with an SMG and pin them down more quickly.

Thiva

Thiva's ability, Vital Vibes, ensures that no teammate will be left down in the dirt during combat. When helping up an ally, the rescue speed increases by 10%. Upon executing a successful rescue, the user recovers 15HP in five seconds.

If the help-up is executed correctly during combat, both Thiva and their allies will benefit greatly. Although this ability is powerful, it's best suited when playing with a squad.

Verdict

Despite Nikita receiving a solid buff and Thiva being great during a squad match, DJ Alok is still the clear winner. His ability is great for general purposes, making it suitable for any combat situation.

Furthermore, players can use this ability often with a cool-down time of 45 seconds. This makes it useful during intense gunfights as healing plays a vital role towards securing a win.

A skilled player who understands ability dynamics can even mix-and-match certain abilities to turn DJ Alok into an aggressive character. He will become unstoppable during a rush with healing and speed buffs as a core feature.

