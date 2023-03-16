Eks Sam’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

Being one of the many experienced Free Fire content creators from Indonesia, Eks Sam has been creating videos featuring Garena's popular battle royale game for about three years. His eponymous channel has over 5.11 million subscribers, which is expected to grow even further.

The YouTuber primarily posts gameplay content and other short videos that his followers get to enjoy. Additionally, he has a second channel called EKS D Sini (280k subscribers) and boasts a massive one million followers on Instagram.

Eks Sam’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more details

Eks Sam’s Free Fire MAX ID is 93770833, and his IGN is YonkouNoSamm. He's currently the leader of the EKAESxID guild in the battle royale title, with the guild ID being 1037331786.

The famed YouTuber climbed to Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 32, but is still in Bronze 1 in CS-Ranked Season 17. As of March 16, 2023, his Free Fire MAX stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

The YouTuber has 28k eliminations in his BR Career squad games (Image via Garena)

Eks Sam has 2444 solo games on his profile and has emerged victorious 141 times, adding up to a win rate of 5.76%. While averaging 1.45 kills per death, he has obtained 3325 eliminations.

The Indonesian star boasts 208 victories in 2422 duo games, achieving a solid win rate of 8.58%. In this mode, he has taken down 4301 opponents, contributing to a K/D ratio of 1.94.

Finally, Eks Sam has obtained 1220 Booyahs while featuring in 12583 squad games, equalling a win rate of 9.69%. In this mode, he has a whopping total of 28758 frags, registering a K/D ratio of 2.53.

BR Ranked stats

Eks Sam hasn't played solo or duo games in BR Ranked yet (Image via Garena)

The internet star has participated in 408 squad games in the current ranked season and has come out on top of his opposition 27 times, resulting in a win rate of 6.61%. With 1475 eliminations under his belt, he boasts a K/D ratio of 3.87.

Aside from the squad games, Eks Sam is yet to make a mark in the solo and duo modes.

Note: The YouTuber’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing the article, which is why these numbers are subject to change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

The content creator's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates on Social Blade, the content creator is set to earn somewhere between $1.2K and $18.7K per month from his YouTube channel. Going further, his yearly earnings figure is predicted to be between $14K and $224.5K.

YouTube channel

Eks Sam stepped into the area of Free Fire content creation back in 2020 and has successfully established his channel within the community in just three years. The player boasts over 680 videos on his channel, obtaining a mammoth 572 million views combined.

In 2020, the channel saw exponential growth as it had about 5k subscribers in the first half, but closed out the year with over 1.6 million. By mid-2022, this number had crossed five million and only seemed to be heading upwards. Further adding to this growth, the content creator has picked up 20k subscribers over the last 30 days, with his video views exceeding 4.678 million in the same period of time.

