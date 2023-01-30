Fact Check: Are Free Fire diamond scripts allowed?

Diamonds are used extensively in Free Fire, and players require them for various purposes within the battle royale title. However, the currency is not free, and users must pay for it.

Most of the community is free-to-play, so they cannot afford to spend money on diamonds. This leads to the search for alternative methods of obtaining the currency at no cost.

Unfortunately, some players may come across illegal methods in pursuing free diamonds, such as diamond scripts. The following section describes whether or not the scripts are allowed to be used.

Do Free Fire diamond scripts pose a risk to your account?

The search for free diamonds can land players in trouble (Image via Garena / Sportskeeda)

A staggering number of websites and content creators on the internet offer different types of scripts to the Free Fire community. Essentially, the scripts are marketed as a way to gain an unfair advantage in the game, claiming to provide access to cheats and hacks, including free diamonds. They also promise to offer other benefits, such as free skins, headshot hacks, and more.

However, it is essential to remember that using these scripts can often violate the terms of service of the game and put the player’s account at risk. Additionally, the reliability and safety of these scripts cannot be guaranteed, as unverified sources often create them.

How is cheating defined as per the developers (Image via Garena)

As per Garena's official Anti-Hack FAQ, the following is the definition of cheating in the game:

“Using any unauthorized third-party programs which are not released by Garena, modifying the game client, and/or playing in a modified game client in order to use functions that are non existent on the official game.”

Cheating is not tolerated and has severe repercussions. With this in mind, players must exercise caution and avoid using diamond scripts in Free Fire to obtain the currency. They must protect their account and play the game fairly.

Fair means of getting diamonds for free

Instead of using diamond scripts in an attempt to get free diamonds in Free Fire, players can utilize the following alternatives:

Redeem codes

Redeem codes can be employed to get free diamonds in the game (Image via Garena)

Redeem codes are one of the primary means of getting free rewards in the battle royale title. These particular codes can even end up providing diamonds on special occasions. For example, the developers made available codes for diamonds during the Light Fest celebrations on the Indian server.

Google Opinion Rewards

Users can complete surveys to get free credits that can be used to purchase diamonds (Image via Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is an excellent application for players if they wish to get the currency at no cost. Within the same, they must answer simple and short surveys to earn Google Play Credits. Later, they can utilize the credits acquired to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

Apart from the aforementioned two, other methods like custom rooms, players can also utilize GPT websites, apps, and more.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players who belong to the nation are recommended not to play or download the game on their mobile devices. However, they may enjoy the game’s MAX version since it was not among the prohibited applications.

