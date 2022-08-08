Fact Check: Are Free Fire unlimited diamond generators real?

With diamonds being crucial in Free Fire, many users purchase them by spending real money from their own pockets. However, the price of diamonds can be a barrier for many people who find it unfeasible to spend money on a game.

As a result, unlimited diamond generators have been a point of conversation within the game's community. Numerous websites claim to provide these particular generators that can provide an indefinite amount of currency.

Nonetheless, fans have been left puzzled, wondering whether or not these diamond generators are real. The following section provides complete clarity about the functionality of the Free Fire diamond generators.

Do Free Fire unlimited diamond generators work?

The generators are 100% fake and do not work (Image via Garena)

To keep it precise, the Free Fire unlimited diamond generators are not real and are 100% fake. These do not work under any circumstances, and using them may result in an account ban.

Information about any in-game currency, such as diamonds, is saved on the game's server. As a direct result, only legitimate ways can be utilized to obtain them, including top-ups, using redeem codes, the Booyah! app, and more.

If gamers use any diamond generator, they could risk losing access to their accounts because many demand the submission of account details. The generators may further require individuals to download additional applications, which puts the user's mobile device in danger.

Response of Garena on free diamonds

Garena, on the game's support website, has provided the following response about free diamonds:

Statement from Garena on the free diamonds (Image via Garena)

Free Fire unlimited diamonds mods

Aside from the different generators available on the internet, numerous modded applications claim to provide users with infinite diamonds. All such mods are also fraudulent and should not be used by players because they are considered a form of "Cheating."

Here is how the developers define cheating (Image via Garena)

The developers describe cheating as:

"Using any unauthorized third-party programs which are not released by Garena, modifying the game client, and/or playing in a modified game client in order to use functions that are non-existent on the official game."

Users are strongly encouraged to refrain from this particular act of "Cheating" because it can result in serious repercussions. Garena has a strict policy against cheaters, and users detected engaging in such actions are punished:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

Conclusion

Only use the official methods to get diamonds (Image via Garena)

In conclusion, players who want to enjoy the title should steer clear of diamond generators and modded illegal applications. They must not waste their time looking for all these generators.

Individuals who cannot spend money to get the in-game currency can use free legal methods such as Google Opinion Rewards to earn Play Credits by completing the surveys. Later, these particular credits can be exchanged for diamonds within Free Fire.

