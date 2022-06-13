Fact Check: Can Free Fire MAX diamond generators really generate in-game currency?

The arrival of new events and premium cosmetics always reignites the players' hunt for free diamonds in Free Fire MAX. These appealing and enticing products have long attracted and enticed people, with many accumulating them to flaunt their collection.

This in-game currency is needed at every juncture besides purchasing these items, including a change of name. However, many free-to-play users constantly face situations where they do not possess enough diamonds to procure items of their choice.

Due to this increasing demand for free diamonds, many unscrupulous websites and tools have come up on the internet. Their primary intention is to steal gamers' accounts by masquerading as tools to generate unlimited diamonds in the Free Fire MAX account by performing a few clicks.

Free Fire MAX diamond generator tools are fake and will never generate in-game currency

Diamonds are the premium currency of Free Fire MAX and are typically purchased with real money. Anything else is false diamond generators are tools that purport to offer players unlimited diamonds in minutes. However, they are nothing more than exaggerated and bogus claims.

Garena's support post about free diamonds (Image via Garena)

Data about premium in-game money will most likely be saved on the server and not on the client's side. Therefore, there is no doubt that these tools are fraudulent and do not provide in-game currency.

These tools generally set up some form of human verification or tasks to cover up their non-functionality. These are impossible to complete, and gamers should not waste their time on them.

IDs with evidence of cheating will be banned even if the access is not with users (Image via Garena)

Moreover, many tools upfront ask gamers to sign in to their accounts or provide their ID and password for the tool to work. If they give these sensitive details, it will, on most occasions, lead to losing access to the Free Fire MAX account.

Subsequently, the ID can also be banned if there is any evidence of cheating, irrespective of the access.

Some of these bogus applications cover the entire screen with misleading adverts while also requiring the download of additional fake files. These ads generally use up many resources and cause the device to function slowly. Simultaneously, downloading these fake APKs can pose a security risk to the device.

Thus, it is always better to be safe than sorry and avoid all these tools when looking for diamonds.

Are there any free ways to get diamonds?

The developers have provided diamonds through the redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Players do have several legitimate free ways to get diamonds. However, these are not the easiest and will take time and effort. They can rely on redeem codes as these have provided diamonds and other premium items in the past for free. However, these codes have server restrictions and cannot be used globally.

Simultaneously, Google Opinion Rewards is also a good option, as it involves answering surveys to earn Google Play credits, which gamers can use to make purchases.

GPT websites are another alternative, where users have to complete tasks to attain the rewards that can generally be used to acquire premium currency.

