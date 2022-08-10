Fact Check: Can Free Fire players get banned for teaming with hackers

With a growing audience of Free Fire, hacking and cheating have become a prevalent problem. Garena is combating this problem head-on by taking proactive efforts to ensure that its player base has an experience that is both equal and fair.

They have a zero-tolerance policy against hacking or cheating and ban millions of users weekly to keep the game clean. Many believe that only cheaters are punished, and players regularly queuing with the hackers get away without any consequences.

However, they cannot be more wrong as Garena has strict punishment even for gamers who engage in such activities.

Gamers could be banned for teaming with hackers in Free Fire

Cheating/hacking is dealt with seriously in Free Fire and has only one outcome, i.e., a permanent ban. Once evidence of cheating is found, the IDs will be permanently suspended without the possibility of an appeal.

Many gamers continuously indulge in such acts without knowing the consequences of teaming up with hackers. They usually undertake this unfair means to boost their rank and reach higher tiers, which they previously could not do. However, this has grave consequences, and even their accounts can be banned permanently.

Garena has a separate section on their support page that explains the penalties for teaming with hackers. The punishment is directly dependent on the frequency of this misconduct.

Suppose users have played multiple matches with hackers on the same day. In that case, they will receive an email within the game advising them not to play with hackers. Individuals will be barred from participating in team matches or ranked matches if this illicit behavior continues. Both of these restrictions will last for two days.

All those users who continue to play with hackers several times will have their rankings reset to the Bronze, and they will also be banned from the team modes for two days.

Thus, it is best to be safe than sorry and never engage in hacking, cheating, or even using modified game clients, since this will always end in a permanent ban. Additionally, engaging with hackers is never in the gamer's best interest since it puts their IDs and progress at risk.

How can individuals report hackers and hack APKs from the official support website?

Players can access the official support website and then follow the instructions to report hackers or hack APK:

Step 1: They should sign in to their Free Fire account using the linked platform.

Step 2: After signing in, they should click the Submit a Request button, select the Type of Request as Hacker Report, and enter all the relevant details.

At the same time, for reporting an APK, they can select Hack APK Submission.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

