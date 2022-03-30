FF Antaryami in Free Fire MAX: Stats, YouTube earnings, real name and other details

One of the most well-known YouTube personalities in the Indian Free Fire community is Sandeep Panwar, and he runs the immensely popular channel, FF Antaryami.

He is on his path to reaching 4 million subscribers, with a current count of 3.89 million. Furthermore, the total views on his videos have surpassed the 587 million mark.

Sandeep also has a second channel, Gaming with Sandeep, where he has been streaming content related to the Battle Royale title.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the region are advised to avoid downloading/playing the Battle Royale.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID and more details

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID is 297537840, and these are his in-game statistics:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has played 12118 squad games, winning 2507 of them, upholding a win rate of 20.68%. He has notched 34810 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.62.

In the duo mode, he has made precisely 6200 matches and has come out on top on 495 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 7.95%. With 18493 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.24.

The YouTuber has additionally featured in 3958 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 306, having a win percentage of 7.73%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 2.41, he has 8797 kills.

Ranked stats

In Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season, FF Antaryami has competed in 107 squad matches and has 12 first-place finishes, possessing a win ratio of 11.21%. He has accumulated 370 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.89.

The YouTuber has eight victories in 389 duo games, retaining a win percentage of 2.05%. He has a total of 839 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.20.

The content creator has participated in 40 solo matches and has stood victorious on two occasions, translating to a win rate of 5.00%. In the process, there are 96 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Note: FF Antaryami’s stats in the MAX version of Free Fire will change as he plays more matches.

FF Antaryami’s monthly income details

FF Antaryami’s monthly income through his channel is between $3.1K and $49.5K. The yearly earnings are mentioned within $37.2K and $594.5K.

(Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Sandeep has had a spectacular rise to fame over the years and has garnered a sizable following on YouTube. A few years ago, he began posting game-related videos and is most recognized for his content based on the well-known ‘Factory Challenge,’ with the most-watched video garnering 14 million views.

In the previous 30 days, he has gained 60 thousand subscribers and 12.38 million views, according to Social Blade’s statistics.

