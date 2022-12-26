Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code requirement: How to access OB38 features before official update

Since the release of the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server a few days ago, the community has been quite engaged with the client, eager to try out all of the new additions. The developers appear to be testing almost every possible feature in the Advance Server, ranging from a mystery character and pet to an entirely new set of gameplay mechanisms in both the BR as well as CS modes.

Interestingly, there are a few limitations on who has access to this client. First of all, the Advance Server is limited to the Android platform. Additionally, Garena has implemented an Activation Code system, which restricts access. This code is mandatory, and there's no other way for gamers to enter the client.

Read through the following article to access the Advance Server and test out the new features before the arrival of the official OB38 update on January 2023.

Note: Due to the ban imposed on Free Fire in India, players from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title or its Advance Server. In this case, they can wait for the official update in Free Fire MAX.

Steps to access Free Fire OB38 Advance Server

Since the Activation Code is mandatory to access the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server, you will first have to generate this code. To do so, you can follow the instructions provided:

Sign in using Facebook or Google (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Load the Free Fire Advance Server website and sign in using Facebook or Google.

You need to have a Free Fire account associated with one of these two options. Otherwise, an error will pop up on the screen informing you that the game account cannot be found.

Step 2: You will be redirected to the form after signing in. Provide an active email address and then hit the Join Now button.

Your application will be successfully sent, and if it goes through, you will receive the Activation Code.

If you receive the Activation Code, click on the Download APK button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have received the code, click on the 'Download APK' button to begin the download.

You must ensure you have enough storage space available for the installation. You may also have to download additional resources within the game.

Step 4: Install the APK file. You will first have to enable the Install from Unknown Source option before proceeding.

Click on the guest button (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Open the Free Fire Advance Server and sign in as a guest. Select your nickname and set up your account.

Step 6: Enter the Activation Code whenever prompted.

You may report bugs and glitches to earn diamonds.

Features of OB38 Advance Server

The character and pet have been the highlight of the update (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Advance Server is set to introduce several exciting features, which include:

New mystery character with Shape Splitter ability

Kactus pet (Skill: Self-Sufficient)

Battle royale mode changes (Loot Radar, Gloo Wall maker, and better loading page)

Skyler’s ability altered

CS mode alterations (Character buffs and shift of final safe zone)

Improved in-game communication through several features

Color tags within the match for better recognition within the match

Enhanced driving option in BR mode

Improvements in Zombie Hunt and Big Head modes

