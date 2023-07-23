Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code requirement: How to access OB41 features before official update

The launch of the Free Fire OB41 Advance Server generated much enthusiasm among gamers. Like every previous test variant, an Activation Code is necessary to access the special client and test the new features. Due to the server's limited capacity, the specific code is only given after registration, and not everyone receives one.

However, this should not deter you from applying for an Activation Code. You can set up your account on the official website and submit your application to stand a chance of receiving it. The following section provides a guide to accessing the OB41 Advance Server before the official update.

How to get access to Free Fire OB41 Advance Server before the update?

Here are the steps that you may follow to get a Free Fire OB41 Advance Server Activation Code and subsequently gain access to the client to test the new features:

Step 1: Use the link below to head to the official website.

Free Fire OB41 Advance Server official website: Click here

You can set up an account using Facebook or Google account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook or Google account after accessing the website.

More importantly, you must have a game account with the said platform. Otherwise, an error message will come up on the screen.

Step 3: After signing in, you must provide an active email address and press the Join Now button to send your application.

Once the application is passed, you will receive an Activation Code (Image via Garena)

As mentioned earlier, not everyone receives the code. You will receive the Activation Code if your application passes. Moreover, these are single-use codes and hence will be rendered useful post-use. Thus, you are advised not to share them with anyone.

Step 4: Click the APK download button on the same page to get the latest APK file.

The Free Fire OB41 APK file download is open to everyone, regardless of whether they have received the Activation Code. However, you should download it once you receive the code.

If you have not received an Activation Code, you find a few legit codes for the OB41 Advance Server here.

Step 5: Complete the installation process once you have the APK file on your device. However, you will need to toggle on Install from Unknown Source option.

Enter the Activation Code to get access (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Set up your account in Free Fire OB41 Advance Server and then enter the Activation Code to gain access to the client.

Subsequently, you can test the new features, including a new character, target range, ability balance, and more.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and there is no specific unban date yet. As a result, players from the country are advised not to download and play the Advance Server. They can wait for the update's release in the MAX version.

