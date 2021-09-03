Free Fire Advance Server for OB30 update: Registration link, procedure, Activation Code, and more

Free Fire's developers are gearing up for the next update as registrations for its Advance Server are now open. For those unaware, it is a separate application that is released before every major update and allows players to test new features.

The upcoming Advance Server is generating a lot of buzz since users will have a chance to try out the content and earn diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches.

Free Fire OB30 Advance Server

Users can register for and download the Advance Server from its website (Image via Free Fire)

Link

Users can register and download the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server from its official website. Here is the link to the website.

What is the Activation Code, and how can users get it by registering for Advance Server?

It is not possible to play Advance Server without an Activation Code (Image via Free Fire)

Since the Free Fire Advance Server is limited to a specific number of players, a valid Activation Code is mandatory to sign in. It should be noted that it is a single time use code.

Players can only obtain it by registering on the Advance Server website, even though this does not assure a code.

They are required to follow these steps to register for the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server to stand a chance of getting the code:

Step 1: You need to use the link given above to sign in.

Players need to press the “Login Facebook” button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After landing on the webpage, you must sign in through Facebook.

The profile has to be created by entering the necessary details (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once signed in, you must create a profile by filling in the particulars like name, email ID, phone number, and more.

Step 4: You can tap on the Join Now button to complete the registration procedure.

Steps to download and install Free Fire OB30 Advance Server

Readers can follow these steps to download and install the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server when it becomes available on 9 September.

Step 1: Once the download for the Advance Server is available, you can visit the website and sign in using the Facebook ID you used to register.

The download for Advance Server begins in a week (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should press the Download APK button to get the file.

Step 3: Then, you need to enable ‘Install from Unknown’ and install the file.

Step 4: You can then open the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server and enter the Activation Code you have received to enjoy testing new features.

Timeline

Timeline of the OB30 Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Server open: 9 September

Server close: 16 September

Download available: 9 September

Edited by Ravi Iyer