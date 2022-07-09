Free Fire Advance Server requirements and guide: How to access OB35 content before final update

Launched on 7 July, the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server is live and will conclude on 14 July. It is a temporary server that allows a limited number of users to try out upcoming features in advance before they are officially released.

All mobile gamers are allowed to register for the APK and even install it on their device. However, they will not be able to access the content until their application is passed and they have received an Activation Code.

This code is a key required to log in to the Advance Server. Once players have received the Activation Code, they can enjoy the forthcoming changes and progress without any pause. In addition, they can win hundreds of diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches in the said client version.

Disclaimer: The government has banned Free Fire in India due to security concerns. Consequently, players from the territory should not use it. Instead, they can access their FF IDs via the MAX variant, which has no restrictions.

Free Fire: Comprehensive guide to OB35 Advance Server

Interested users still have the chance to access the imminent content (Image via Garena)

Since the OB35 Advance Server deadline has not been reached (i.e., 14 July), gamers can apply for a slot on this temporary server.

To be able to download and install the Free Fire Advance Server APK, interested candidates are required to first register themselves on the Advance Server's official website. It will later help them access the Activation Code.

The official website of OB35's Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Steps to register for Activation Code and install the APK

Step 1: Paste this URL into a web browser.

Step 2: Users will be redirected to the official website of Advance Server. Choose one of the two login options available, Facebook or Google. They must log in to the platform to proceed.

Players should only enter an active email ID (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, enter an active email ID and hit the 'Join Now' button. The registration process will end at this stage.

Step 4: Now, candidates must download the Advance Server APK on their Android devices. The APK file size is around 800 MB and can be installed on the devices.

More of the time, the Activation Code is instantly provided upon successful registration (Image via Garena)

Note: Those whose applications are approved will see an Activation Code letting them enter the server. It is solely distributed by the formal team and is a one-time code they can only use once.

How to use Activation Code to log into Advance Server?

The activation key is a must-have code to use the said server (Image via Garena)

Candidates who have received an Activation Code must open the installed client app first. They will be asked to enter a nickname for the temporary Free Fire server.

Lastly, gamers will see a dialog box asking for a valid activation code, as shown in the image above. Simply paste the code and tap the 'OKAY!' button to activate the account.

