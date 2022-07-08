How to play Free Fire Advance Server OB35 update on Android devices

Advance Servers are published before each Free Fire version, enabling players to test the upcoming features. Yesterday, the server for the OB35 update opened up, and it offers loads of new content for fans to take a glance at.

Interested individuals may install it on their smartphones to experience two new mystery characters, a pet, a weapon, a revamped UI, and new game modes. They simply need to complete the download process by visiting the official Advance Server website and completing the necessary steps.

Note: With a ban on Free Fire, Indian users are recommended to avoid playing the game on their devices.

Free Fire guide: Playing Free Fire OB35 update Advance Server on Android

Gamers must download the APK file onto their Androids to play the Free Fire OB35 update Advance Server. The following is the download procedure:

Step 1: Individuals must visit the official Advance Server website through any preferred web browser. They may use the link below for the same purpose:

Advance Server website: Click here.

Step 2: In the next step, players may use the log-in option they had used while registering.

Step 3: A ‘Download APK’ option will soon appear on their screen, and they will have to click on it. After tapping on that, the download for the file will soon commence.

Press Download APK to start the download process (Image via Garena)

This file is 797 MB, and users will have to download additional resources after installation. Accordingly, before starting, they must check that their device has enough free space to accommodate the Advance Server.

Step 4: Players may finally enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting, and they can install the APK file. Then, they are to enter the Activation Code to play the Advance Server.

The Advance Server will be available till 14 July 2022 (Image via Garena)

The server will run until 14 July, so gamers have around a week to have a crack at the different features.

How to get Activation Code to play Advance Server

Activation Codes are offered to users after the registration process. A guide on the same is below:

Step 1: On the Advance Server website, they have to employ either Facebook or Google to log in.

Enter the email ID and press Join Now! (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players will then be required to enter their email addresses in the text field.

Step 3: Lastly, they may click Join Now! to complete the registration. Individuals can wait for a response from the developers regarding the Activation Code.

Features of Advance Server

These are a few critical aspects of the Advance Server:

Mystery character 1 – Silent Sentinel ability

Mystery character 2 – Wall Brawl ability

Hoot pet – Far-Sighted ability

New weapon – Bizon (SMG)

Multiple new games (Free for All, Coin Clash, and Droid Apocalypse)

Changes in settings – Smart Throw

Changed UI

Readers can click here to read the detailed features of the server.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far