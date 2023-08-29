Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 35 start date, rank reset, end date, and more

Free Fire has two primary game modes – Battle Royale and Clash Squad, that are accessible all year round. A separate ranking system is in place for each of them, with dedicated seasons available for roughly two months. Additionally, the developers line multiple rewards that provide incentives to the individuals to work their way through the game's ranking system.

Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 35 is around the corner, and it will start on the same day the existing one ends. More importantly, a new leak has arrived, hinting at two new ranks with the start of this season.

Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 35 start date and time

As per the official announcement, Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 35 starts on September 1, 2023, at 9 am (UTC +0)/ 5 pm SGT (UTC +8)/ 2:30 pm IST (UTC +5:30). It will run for two months before coming to an end on November 1, 2023.

The new season generally starts a few hours after the completion of the existing one. During this phase, the ranked matches are not available. Furthermore, you will be presented with additional rewards as incentives as you go through the season, and items in the exchange section will also be replaced.

Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 35 rank reset

The rank reset for Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 35 is as follows:

Bronze 1 to 3 (1000 – 1299) will remain in their respective tiers

Silver 1 and 2 (1300 – 1399) will remain in their respective tiers

Silver 2 and 3 (1400 – 1499) will remain in their respective tiers

Silver 3 and Gold 1 (1500 – 1599) will remain in their respective tiers

Gold 1 and 2 (1600 – 1724) will drop to Silver 3 (1550)

Gold 2 and 3 (1725 – 1849) will drop to Silver 3 (1580)

Gold 3 and 4 (1850 – 1974) will drop to Gold 1 (1610)

Gold 4 and Platinum 1 (1975 – 2099) will drop to Gold 1 (1650)

Platinum 1 and 2 (2100 – 2224) will drop to Gold 1 (1680)

Platinum 2 and 3 (2225 – 2349) will drop to Gold 1 (1700)

Platinum 3 and 4 (2350 – 2474) will drop to Gold 2 (1750)

Platinum 4 and Diamond 1 (2475 – 2599) will drop to Gold 2 (1800)

Diamond 1 and 2 (2600 – 2749) will drop to Gold 3 (1860)

Diamond 2 and 3 (2750 – 2899) will drop to Gold 3 (1950)

Diamond 3 and 4 (2900 – 3049) will drop to Gold 4 (2000)

Diamond 4 and Heroic (3050 – 3199) will drop to Gold 4 (2050)

Heroic (3200 – 3499) will drop to Platinum 1 (2120)

Heroic (3500 – 3899) will drop to Platinum 1 (2160)

Heroic (3900 – 4349) will drop to Platinum 3 (2370)

Heroic (4350 – 4849) will drop to Platinum 3 (2410)

Heroic (4850 – 5399) will drop to Platinum 4 (2495)

Heroic and Master (5400 – 6499) will drop to Platinum 4 (2530)

Master (6500 – 7149) will drop to Diamond 1 (2620)

Master (7150 – 7999) will drop to Diamond 1 (2670)

Master (8000 – 9099) will drop to Diamond 2 (2780)

Master (9100 – 10799) will drop to Diamond 3 (2920)

Master (10800 – 999999) will drop to Diamond 3 (2970)

Your rank will reset at the end of the season, and the new starting rank will depend on your performance in the previous season.

Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 35 leaks

As per the popular leaker who goes by the Instagram handle of @venom.ofc_, Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 35 will have two new ranks: Elite Heroic and Elite Master. Although he did not share any other details, and more information is expected at the start of the season in the battle royale game.

At the same time, you might also be able to see the following rewards in the Battle Royale Ranked Season 35:

BR-Ranked S35 Heroic

Thompson – S35 Exclusive

BR-Ranked S35 Silver Banner

BR-Ranked S35 Gold Banner

BR-Ranked S35 Platinum Banner

BR-Ranked S35 Diamond Banner

Grandmaster Emote

You can check the video above to get a visual glimpse of the items.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India due to government-imposed restrictions. As a result, you are advised not to play the game. However, you may engage in the MAX version, which is not blocked in the country.

