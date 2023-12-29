Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 37: Start date, rank reset, end date, and more

Garena has announced the release date for Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 37. Season 36 will conclude on January 1, 2024, with the next iteration swiftly in tow. These cyclic seasons provide players a fresh challenge as the ranks are reset, prompting them to restart their journey from scratch.

As an incentive, developers provide a set of rewards to grab on the way to the top. Further details on the Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 37 can be found in the following sections.

Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 37

Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 37 will begin once the current season ends (Image via Garena)

As per Garena's official announcement, Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 37 will begin on January 1, 2024. Like previous seasons, it is expected to run for two months, with the curtains likely dropping on March 1, 2023.

The new season usually starts at 9 am GMT / 2:30 pm IST / 5 pm SGT / 4 pm WIB / 1 am PST, with Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 37 also expected to arrive at those timings.

Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 37 rank reset

Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 37 Rank reset (Image via Garena)

Like the rank reset in the Clash Squad mode, your new rank in Free Fire Battle Royale Ranked Season 37 will be based on your performance in the current season. The specifics of the rank reset are as follows:

Players in Bronze 1 - 3 (1000 – 1299) to Bronze 1 (1000)

Players in Silver 1 - 2 (1300 – 1399) to Silver 1 (1310)

Players in Silver 2 - 3 (1400 – 1499) to Silver 2 (1410)

Players in Silver 3 - Gold 1 (1500 – 1599) to Silver 3 (1510)

Players in Gold 1 - 2 (1600 – 1724) to Silver 3 (1550)

Players in Gold 2 - 3 (1725 – 1849) to Silver 3 (1580)

Players in Gold 3 - 4 (1850 – 1974) to Gold 1 (1610)

Players in Gold 4 - Platinum 1 (1975 – 2099) to Gold 1 (1650)

Players in Platinum 1 - 2 (2100 – 2224) to Gold 1 (1680)

Players in Platinum 2 - 3 (2225 – 2349) to Gold 1 (1700)

Players in Platinum 3 - 4 (2350 – 2474) to Gold 2 (1750)

Players in Platinum 4 - Diamond 1 (2475 – 2599) to Gold 2 (1800)

Players in Diamond 1 - 2 (2600 – 2749) to Gold 3 (1860)

Players in Diamond 2 - 3 (2750 – 2899) to Gold 3 (1950)

Players in Diamond 3 and 4 (2900 – 3049) to Gold 4 (2000)

Players in Diamond 4 and Heroic (3050 – 3199) to Gold 4 (2050)

Players in Heroic (3200 – 3499) to Platinum 1 (2120)

Players in Heroic (3500 – 3999) will drop to Platinum 1 (2160)

Players in Elite Heroic (4000 – 4349) to Platinum 3 (2370)

Players in Elite Heroic (4350 – 4849) to Platinum 3 (2410)

Players in Elite Heroic (4850 – 5399) to Platinum 4 (2495)

Players in Elite Heroic and Master (5400 – 6499) to Platinum 4 (2530)

Players in Master (6500 – 7149) to Diamond 1 (2620)

Players in Master (7150 – 7699) to Diamond 1 (2670)

Players in Elite Master (7700 – 9099) to Diamond 2 (2780)

Players in Elite Master (9100 – 10799) to Diamond 3 (2920)

Players in Elite Master (10800 – 999999) to Diamond 3 (2970)

Once the Battle Royale Ranked Season 37 starts, you will have ample opportunities to push your rank again. Getting a headstart can be crucial, especially when reaching the top of the rank ladder.

