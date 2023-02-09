Free Fire Bermuda Dreams event rewards for today: Get Maid Gone Mayhem Bundle and Flying Pan in easy steps

In the last week of January 2023, Free Fire and FF MAX welcomed the Bermuda Dreams event campaign, bringing plenty of rewards. Players were able to claim a series of free items through multiple events of Bermuda Dreams, which is coming to an end today, i.e., February 9.

Although Bermuda Dreams is culminating today, players still can grab two free rewards -- Get Maid Gone Mayhem Bundle and Flying Pan. They can procure both prizes by completing featured tasks within the game before the cut-off time of 3:59:59 am (IST) on February 10.

Free Fire's Bermuda Dreams: How to claim Maid Gone Mayhem Bundle and Flying Pan on the last day of the event campaign

Maid Gone Mayhem Bundle

The last day to claim the bundle in Free Fire and FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to access the web event of Maid Gone Mayhem Bundle in Garena Free Fire or its MAX version:

Step 1: Launch the game on your device.

Step 2: Sign into the game using your desired alternative.

You can also use the guest to log into the game, but you might lose your in-game progress after updates or uninstallation. Therefore, bind your account to a specific platform before you procure Maid Gone Mayhem Bundle. Additionally, binding your account will allow you to synchronize FF and FF MAX.

Step 3: Tap the calendar icon available in the lobby.

Step 4: Stay on the Bermuda Dreams tab and click the "Go" button to open the Maid Gone Mayhem Bundle web event.

Step 5: In the event, you have to complete the following tasks to collect all outfits of the Maid Gone Mayhem Bundle:

1st guest (Kelly): Maid Gone Mayhem (Shoes)

2nd guest (Maxim): Maid Gone Mayhem (Mask)

3rd guest (Hayato): Maid Gone Mayhem (Head)

4th guest (Alvaro): Maid Gone Mayhem (Bottom)

5th guest (Kapella): Maid Gone Mayhem (Top)

6th guest onwards: Cozy Diner Box

You will have to reach the peak of the given satisfaction meter through serving points (with Diner Tokens). You will get one point for serving one desired dish to the guest. At the same time, three points and five points will be earned to serve two and three desired dishes, respectively.

How to get Diner Tokens?

Claim Diner Tokens to serve NPC guests (Image via Garena)

Diner Tokens are procurable through the following featured in the Free Fire web event:

Tasks of the event (Image via Garena)

Deal 3000 damage - Two Diner Tokens

Play three matches - Two Diner Tokens

Play 45 minutes - Two Diner Tokens

Defeat five enemies - Two Diner Tokens

Besides given tasks, one can play more CS, and BR matches in Garena Free Fire and FF MAX to earn more Diner Tokens.

Claiming Diner Tokens via in-game matches (Image via Garena)

Once every match, one can find the Tree of Fortune on the Bermuda map to obtain Diner Tokens and loot.

Flying Pan

Get free Flying Pan (Image via Garena)

Like Maid Gone Mayhem Bundle, Flying Pan is also free in the game alongside two other rewards.

Players can access the rewards through the free "Flying Pan" event under the Bermuda Dreams tab. Here are the missions and rewards of the event:

Weapon Royale Voucher - Eliminate 20 enemies

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate - Eliminate 40 enemies

Flying Pan - Eliminate 60 enemies

Thus, one must kill at least 60 opponents in any in-game (apart from the custom room games) to attain all three featured rewards.

