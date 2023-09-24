Free Fire Booyah Bonanza event guide: Get free Murderous Amusement

Garena consistently organizes exciting events in Free Fire, keeping players engaged with enticing freebies that are difficult to resist. The events under the Guild Glory banner are in full swing, and these are set to keep you engaged for weeks to come. Booyah Bonanza is the latest addition, with developers allowing you to win a free backpack and Gold.

Although the rewards are free, you must complete the missions in the stipulated duration to secure the items. More details on the event are presented in the following section.

Booyah Bonanza event begins in Free Fire

Free Fire Booyah Bonanza event rewards players with multiple rewards for winning a particular number of matches. Garena brought in the new activity on September 23, 2023, and it's here to stay until September 28, 2023. In under a week, you must achieve Booyahs to get Gold and free backpack skin.

The requirements of the new Booyah Bonanza event (Image via Garena)

The exact set of requirements and the corresponding rewards of Free Fire Booyah Bonanza are as follows:

Booyah six times to get free 5000 Gold Booyah twelve times to get free Murderous Amusement

A total of 12 Booyahs during the event will be sufficient to secure both items for free. Moreover, developers have not specified any mode to meet these requirements. Thus, you can achieve victories in ranked/unranked Clash Squad or Battle Royale modes. However, the former presents a better opportunity to win games.

Steps to complete Booyah requirements and get free Murderous Amusement from Free Fire Booyah Bonanza event

You may follow these instructions to collect the freebies in your Free Fire account:

Step 1: Play the desired mode to pile up victories.

Play the desired mode to pile up victories. Step 2: Access the event segment within the game by clicking the button from the vertical menu on the left side.

Access the event segment within the game by clicking the button from the vertical menu on the left side. Step 3: Select the Guild Glory tab and browse through the section to select Booyah Bonanza

Select the Guild Glory tab and browse through the section to select Booyah Bonanza Step 4: Press the activated claim button on the right side of the Murderous Amusement to receive the backpack.

You can keep a score of the number of victories through the event interface. After reaching the objectives, you will be eligible for the prizes, but they must be claimed manually.

Once you receive the backpack, it is permanently yours to keep. You can equip it at any time through the vault section.

Although achieving the stated number of victories in six days may be difficult for novices, the reward of 5,000 Gold and a free Murderous Amusement Backpack is well worth the effort.

