Free Fire Booyah Pass January 2024 (Season 13): Price, main rewards, and more revealed

With the start of January, a new Booyah Pass has entered Free Fire. This time around, the theme is “Electri City,” and players have been provided with an opportunity to get numerous thunderous cosmetics. The main attraction would be the Electro Spark Bundle and Electro Whisper Bundle, unique outfits for female and male characters, respectively.

In a similar vein to every other pass, the latest variant will last for a month. So, you have the entirety of January to receive the featured rewards. All other details about the Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 13 are provided below.

Free Fire Booyah Pass January 2024 (Season 13) rewards

Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 13 was added on January 1, 2024, and will remain active until January 31, 2024. It provides players with an exciting avenue to acquire unique in-game items, including costumes, skins, and more.

There are two paths, free and paid, the latter of which features better rewards. The following are the primary rewards you can find in the Booyah Pass Season 13:

Free rewards

Level 10: Electro Storage Loot Box

Level 20: Electri City Banner

Level 50: Electro Shorts

Level 60: Electri City Avatar

Level 80: Electric Skyboard

Level 91: M500 – Electro Enforcer

Premium rewards

Level 1: Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate

Level 10: Electro Spark Bundle

Level 30: Electric Spitter Loot Box

Level 40: Jeep – Electro Bumper

Level 50: Electro Whisper Bundle

Level 70: Grenade – Electro Surge

Level 100: Kingfisher – Electro Enigma and 4x BP S13 Tokens

Level 130: Electro Moonblade

Level 140: Electro Owner Backpack and 4x BP S13 Tokens

Level 150: Excellent Service (Emote) and 12x BP S13 Tokens

Level 151 and over: BP S13 Deluxe Box (Repeated)

To get all these rewards, players must complete the different missions and climb through the levels.

What is the price of the Free Fire Booyah Pass January 2024?

Here is the price of the new Booyah Pass (Image via Garena)

Like always, the Booyah Pass Season 13 offers you two upgrade options: Premium and Premium Plus. The former costs 499 diamonds, whereas the latter is priced at 999 diamonds.

You can go with the Premium Plus to get a direct headstart. In the meantime, if you can’t spend the increased number of diamonds, it would be better to prefer the Premium variant.

How to buy the Free Fire Booyah Pass

Follow the steps below to buy the Booyah Pass (Image via Garena)

You can refer to the steps outlined below to upgrade the Booyah Pass:

Step 1: Boot up the game and tap on the “Booyah Pass” icon on the left side of the screen.

Boot up the game and tap on the “Booyah Pass” icon on the left side of the screen. Step 2: The new Season 13 Booyah Pass will display on the screen, and you should click the “Upgrade” button.

The new Season 13 Booyah Pass will display on the screen, and you should click the “Upgrade” button. Step 3: Select between either of the two available options and complete the purchase.

After buying the pass, work through the levels and collect the rewards in Free Fire.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.