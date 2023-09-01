Free Fire Booyah Pass September 2023 (Season 9) revealed: Price, main rewards, and more

The Free Fire Booyah Pass for September 2023 is now underway, and with its arrival comes a new range of cosmetics in the game. Season 9 of the Booyah Pass is based on the Jelly Assault theme and features an exclusive range of collectibles, including two outfits, multiple gun skins, a surfboard, a grenade, and more.

The Booyah Pass Season 9 kicked off on September 1, 2023, and will run for an entire month before ending on September 30, 2023. During this period, you must complete a set of missions to gain BP experience, level up, and claim the rewards.

Free Fire Booyah Pass September 2023 (Season 9) rewards

Rewards of the Free Fire Booyah Pass September 2023 (Image via Garena)

As usual, the Free Fire Booyah Pass has two tiers of rewards: free and premium. Rewards in the former tier may be earned simply by leveling up, whereas those in the latter tier require you to upgrade your pass.

Free rewards

Level 10 – Jelly Tin Loot Box

Level 20 – Jelly Assault Banner

Level 50 – Slimy Sleeveless Zip Up

Level 60 – Jelly Assault Avatar

Level 80 – Grenade Jelly Candy

Level 91 – Desert Eagle Jelly Bullet

Premium rewards

Level 1 – Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate

Level 10 – Jelly Delight Bundle

Level 30 – Jelly Monster Loot Box

Level 40 – Monster Truck Jiggle Jelly

Level 50 – Jelly Ready Bundle

Level 60 – 4x BP S9 Tokens

Level 70 – Jelly Platform Skyboard

Level 80 – 4x BP S9 Tokens

Level 90 – 4x BP S9 Tokens

Level 100 – AUG Jelly Shot and 4x BP S9 Tokens

Level 105, 110, 115, 120, and 125 – 4x BP S9 Tokens

Level 130 – Pan Jelly Cooker

Level 135 – 4x BP S9 Tokens

Level 140 – Melting Jelly Backpack and 4x BP S9 Tokens

Level 145 – 4x BP S9 Tokens

Level 150 – Pet Skin: Jelly Rockie and 12x BP S9 Tokens

Level 151 and onward: BP S9 Deluxe Box (Repeatable Reward and can be claimed for every 1 level)

Free Fire Booyah Pass September 2023 (Season 9) price

You have two alternative versions of the Booyah Pass – Premium and Premium Plus. The former will require you to spend 499 diamonds. The latter is priced at 999 diamonds but gives you additional perks, including a head start of 50 levels and the option to collect repeatable rewards.

Steps to purchase Free Fire Booyah Pass September 2023 (Season 9)

You can follow these steps to purchase a Free Fire Booyah Pass for September 2023 (Season 9):

Step 1: Access the Booyah Pass section by clicking the button on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Click the Upgrade button to load the purchase interface.

Price of Free Fire Booyah Pass September (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Press the button below the preferred alternative to acquire the Booyah Pass.

You can only purchase one of the variants, so you must be careful about which one you pick.

Free Fire Jelly Assault BP Ring for Booyah Pass Season 9

Jelly Assault BP Ring for Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 9 (Image via Garena)

For the last few iterations, Garena has released the Free Fire Booyah Pass with a BP Ring, giving you an opportunity to acquire the upgrade for a slightly lower rate. This Luck Royale requires you to spend nine diamonds on a single spin, while the other alternative of 10+1 spins requires you to spend 90 diamonds.

In the process, you will receive a BP Ring Token or Booyah Pass Premium Plus. You can also exchange the collected tokens for the two pass variants, BP S9 Box and even BP S9 Tokens.

You can follow the steps given below to access the BP Ring Luck Royale and draw the rewards:

Step 1: Sign in to your account and head to the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Select the Jelly Assault option and make the required number of spins.

You can access the exchange section by clicking the button in the top-right corner to trade the BP Ring Tokens for the reward. The fact that these tokens can be retained for BP Ring events is a win-win situation for players.

