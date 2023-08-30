Free Fire MAX The Finale event: Get free Aqua Backpack or 3x Ring Vouchers

The Finale is the latest inclusion in Free Fire MAX and the final event of the Rampage: Finale series/campaign. As part of this event, you will need to achieve a certain number of victories, irrespective of the mode, to qualify for the rewards that comprise a free avatar, a weapon loot crate, and a choice between a backpack or three vouchers.

In addition, the Rampage Showdown event, which began earlier this month, is still underway for a few more days. Thus, you should take advantage to snag a free outfit.

The Finale event becomes available in Free Fire MAX

The Finale event was introduced in Free Fire MAX on August 29, 2023, offering rewards until September 3, 2023. You have just under a week to meet the victory requirements and collect them.

The requirements of the current event (Image via Garena)

The specific thresholds of the new The Finale event alongside the corresponding rewards are outlined below:

Booyah 7 times to get a free Rampage Finale Banner and Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate.

Booyah 15 times to get a free Aqua Backpack or 3x Ring Vouchers.

The two requirements in The Finale event are successive in that you will only need to accumulate a total of 15 Booyahs to become eligible for the two rewards. The additional option of Ring Vouchers instead of the backpack makes the event worthwhile for those who already own this collectible.

This is an excellent chance to acquire rewards worth several Free Fire diamonds.

Steps to get a free Aqua Backpack or 3x Ring Vouchers from The Finale event in Free Fire MAX

Follow the steps below to receive the rewards in your account:

Step 1: Play Battle Royale or Clash Squad matches to accumulate the required victories. You can track the progress from the event section.

Select The Final tab from the events (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you have attained 15 Booyahs, access The Finale tab from the Rampage: Finale section.

Step 3: Press the claim option beside the backpack and vouchers. Confirm your selection to attain the reward. Simultaneously, you can also claim a banner and gun crate as part of the first milestone.

How to use Ring Voucher in Free Fire MAX

Follow the steps in this section to use Ring Vouchers if you collect them as a reward from the event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load the Luck Royale section in your account.

Select an eligible Ring-themed event and then make the spins (Image Garena)

Step 2: Browse through the catalog of events and access one of the Ring-themed events.

Step 3: You will find an option to make spins using vouchers instead of diamonds. Press the button to draw the rewards randomly from the prize pool.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.