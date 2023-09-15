Free Fire Damage Challenge: Get free Vertigo surfboard and weapon loot crates

Garena has filled Free Fire with various types of events over the last few days as part of its latest Path to Victory campaign. This title's newest addition, Damage Challenge, offers players a chance to win a Vertigo surfboard or Luck Royale Vouchers, as well as free weapon loot crates. As this content's name implies, you must deal damage to get rewards.

The developers rolled out this new event into the game on September 15, 2023, and you only have a few days to meet its two requirements and collect your rewards.

Free Fire Damage Challenge provides free Vertigo surfboard

New Damage Challenge event interface in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Damage Challenge is the latest activity in Free Fire that will keep players busy with tasks until September 18, 2023. Part of the Path to Victory campaign, this content features the following requirements:

Deal 15,000 damage or hit headshots 30 times to get 2x free Pink Devil weapon loot crate

Deal 30,000 damage to get a free Vertigo surfboard or 3x Luck Royale Vouchers (Expiry date: October 31, 2023)

To get all the rewards, you need to deal 30,000 damage throughout the event, but this should not be an arduous task for active players.

Steps to get a free Vertigo surfboard or 3x Luck Royale Vouchers from Free Fire Damage Challenge

Here are the steps you may follow to receive the rewards from FF's new Damage Challenge:

Step 1: Open your Free Fire account and grind through the games to accumulate damage.

You can track the progress through the event tab.

Select Damage Challenge section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you meet the requirements, access Damage Challenge under the Path to Victory tab.

Step 3: Click the Caim option on the right side of the Vertigo surfboard, and a pop-up will appear, prompting you to confirm either the surfboard or 3x Luck Royale Vouchers.

Subsequently, you'll get your chosen reward.

Since the surfboard with this level of rarity often sells for about 99 Diamonds in the store, you should not miss out on this opportunity to get it for free. If you already own it, the Luck Royale Vouchers option is always an option. These will enable you to use spins worth a few 100 Diamonds.

Other free rewards available in Free Fire

Path to Victory event calendar (Image via Garena)

The Free Emote event will last for four days, and you can unlock the Arm Wave emote during it. Similar to the Damage Challenge, a Help-Up Challenge is also underway, and you can win The Clown’s Laugh Loot Box as a reward for completing it.

Throughout Path to Victory, the developers will offer Daily Gold Drops as an incentive for meeting objectives. You can use it to add some additional in-game currency to your account.

