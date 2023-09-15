Free Fire Monster Ring guide: Get Cobalt Monster Club Bundle and more

The much-awaited new Monster Ring is now accessible in Free Fire. As hinted in the leaks, the Luck Royales comes with four enticing cosmetics - two outfits, a gun skin, and a vehicle skin. You can spend Diamonds to get all these items or redeem them for Universal Ring Tokens that you might have earned from this or prior Luck Royales.

These items are from the Glee Spree brand, and collecting them earns you brand points for Trend+ progress. More details of the Luck Royale are provided in the following section.

Free Fire Monster Ring is the new Luck Royale

Free Fire Monster Ring began on September 14, 2023. Like many other Luck Royales within the game, it will remain accessible for a fortnight before ending on September 27, 2023. The prices of the spins are the same as any other ring-themed events, as you will need to spend 20 Diamonds on a single spin and 200 Diamonds for 11 spins as part of the second option.

Spend Diamonds to make spins (Image via Garena)

You will obtain collectibles or Universal Ring Tokens upon making the spins. The prize pool comprises the following rewards:

Cobalt Monster Club Bundle

Scarlet Monster Club Bundle

SCAR – Monster Attack

Sports Car – Monster Transformer

Universal Ring Token

2x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

Free Fire Monster Ring exchange section

Select the item and click the exchange button (Image via Garena)

The Universal Ring Tokens are of immense value as you can trade them for the Cobalt Monster Club Bundle and other rewards in Monster Ring. The items are:

SCAR Monster Attack – 200x Universal Ring Tokens Cobalt Monster Club Bundle – 200x Universal Ring Tokens Scarlet Monster Club Bundle – 200x Universal Ring Tokens Sports Car Monster Transformer – 80x Universal Ring Tokens Name Change Card – 40x Universal Ring Tokens Room Card (1 Match) – 15x Universal Ring Tokens Cube Fragment – 5x Universal Ring Tokens Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate Phoenix Knight (Mini Uzi + AUG) Weapon Loot Crate Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate

Steps to get Cobalt Monster Club Bundle, SCAR Monster Attack, and more from Free Fire Monster Ring

Follow the steps below to collect rewards from the Free Fire Monster Ring in your account:

Step 1: Browse through the Luck Royale section and select the event.

Select Monster Ring from the list (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the event interface loads, spend Diamonds to make spins.

Step 3: Continue this process until you have the desired reward or have saved enough Universal Ring Tokens to trade them for the prize.

Step 4: Access the exchange section and select the preferred item. Press the exchange button to redeem the prize.

All the cosmetics obtained from this Luck Royale are permanent and yours to keep forever.

How many Diamonds do you need for the Cobalt Monster Club Bundle and other rewards from the Free Fire Monster Ring?

You can procure the Cobalt Monster Club Bundle or one of the two key rewards from the Free Fire Monster Ring by spending roughly 1,500-2,500 Diamonds on the spins. The exact number may vary depending on your existing stash of the Universal Ring Tokens that you can trade for the preferred items.

What is Glee Spree in Free Fire?

Glee Spree brand in the game (Image via Garena)

Glee Spree is one of the many Trend+ brands that boast quirky cosmetics. Monster Club Bundle, Scarlet Monster Club Bundle, and Sports Car – Monster Transformer belong to this brand. The two outfits provide 85 brand points each, while the sports car skin rewards you with 30 points. You can pick them up to earn specific brand points, which you can use later to redeem exclusive prizes.

