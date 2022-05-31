Free Fire Demonic Grin top-up event: How to get legendary backpack and Skyboard skins for free

New top-up events are launched on a fairly regular basis in Free Fire, and each one introduces a large number of unique rewards that players can receive for free. These events offer items to players when they purchase a predetermined quantity of diamonds in the game.

After the previous event that gave users 100% bonus diamonds, the new Demonic Grin top-up event is ongoing in the battle royale title. The event will last for about a week and features legendary-themed skins for the Skyboard and Backpack.

Here are more details about how players can complete the top-up event and earn the rewards.

Details about the Free Fire Demonic Grin top-up event

The Free Fire Demonic Grin top-up event commenced today (31 May) and will run until 5 June. The rewards offered are the Demonic Grin Skyboard and the Demonic Grin Backpack. These are the specifics that players will have to complete:

1) Demonic Grin Skyboard: Top up 100 diamonds in the game.

2) Demonic Grin Backpack: Top up 500 diamonds in the game.

Interested gamers can purchase the required number of diamonds to earn the two rewards for free.

Note: Even though the two items offered are free, players will have to shell out real money to buy the diamonds.

How to top-up diamonds in Free Fire and claim rewards

The in-game center is the best option to buy diamonds (Image via Garena)

The detailed steps on buying diamonds for the Demonic Grin top-up event are as follows:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and visit the in-game center by clicking on the ‘Diamond’ icon at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Different options will show up on the screen. Users can choose the number of diamonds they wish to purchase

The cost of diamonds in the in-game center is:

100 diamonds – ₹80

310 diamonds – ₹250

520 diamonds – ₹400

1060 diamonds – ₹800

2180 diamonds – ₹1600

5600 diamonds – ₹4000

Step 3: Gamers can then proceed with the payment using the required method.

Later, players will have to claim the two rewards from the event. The steps for the same are:

Step 1: While in-game, individuals must go to the Demonic Grin top-up event section.

Players can claim the rewards offered (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can then tap on the ‘Claim’ button present beside the two items.

Step 3: Once the items have been claimed, they can be equipped from the ‘Vault’ section in Free Fire.

Best top-up option for completing the event

Users can complete a top-up of ₹400 to get all the rewards (Image via Garena)

Since 500 diamonds are required to complete the Demonic Grin top-up event, gamers are advised to acquire the 520-diamond top-up pack from the in-game top-up center. It will cost them ₹400, and they may complete the purchase by following the steps outlined above.

However, if users do not find these two items appealing, they can wait for other top-up events that feature different rewards like pets, emotes, and gloo wall skins.

Note: Indian players must refrain from playing Free Fire on their devices due to the government-imposed ban on the game. They can still play the MAX version as it wasn't banned in the country.

Edited by Siddharth Satish