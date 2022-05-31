Free Fire Demonic Grin top-up event: How to get legendary backpack and Skyboard skins for free

New top-up events are launched on a fairly regular basis in Free Fire, and each one introduces a large number of unique rewards that players can receive for free. These events offer items to players when they purchase a predetermined quantity of diamonds in the game.
After the previous event that gave users 100% bonus diamonds, the new Demonic Grin top-up event is ongoing in the battle royale title. The event will last for about a week and features legendary-themed skins for the Skyboard and Backpack.
Here are more details about how players can complete the top-up event and earn the rewards.
Details about the Free Fire Demonic Grin top-up event
The Free Fire Demonic Grin top-up event commenced today (31 May) and will run until 5 June. The rewards offered are the Demonic Grin Skyboard and the Demonic Grin Backpack. These are the specifics that players will have to complete:
1) Demonic Grin Skyboard: Top up 100 diamonds in the game.
2) Demonic Grin Backpack: Top up 500 diamonds in the game.
Interested gamers can purchase the required number of diamonds to earn the two rewards for free.
Note: Even though the two items offered are free, players will have to shell out real money to buy the diamonds.
How to top-up diamonds in Free Fire and claim rewards
The detailed steps on buying diamonds for the Demonic Grin top-up event are as follows:
Step 1: Open Free Fire and visit the in-game center by clicking on the ‘Diamond’ icon at the top of the screen.
Step 2: Different options will show up on the screen. Users can choose the number of diamonds they wish to purchase
The cost of diamonds in the in-game center is:
- 100 diamonds – ₹80
- 310 diamonds – ₹250
- 520 diamonds – ₹400
- 1060 diamonds – ₹800
- 2180 diamonds – ₹1600
- 5600 diamonds – ₹4000
Step 3: Gamers can then proceed with the payment using the required method.
Later, players will have to claim the two rewards from the event. The steps for the same are:
Step 1: While in-game, individuals must go to the Demonic Grin top-up event section.
Step 2: They can then tap on the ‘Claim’ button present beside the two items.
Step 3: Once the items have been claimed, they can be equipped from the ‘Vault’ section in Free Fire.
Best top-up option for completing the event
Since 500 diamonds are required to complete the Demonic Grin top-up event, gamers are advised to acquire the 520-diamond top-up pack from the in-game top-up center. It will cost them ₹400, and they may complete the purchase by following the steps outlined above.
However, if users do not find these two items appealing, they can wait for other top-up events that feature different rewards like pets, emotes, and gloo wall skins.
Note: Indian players must refrain from playing Free Fire on their devices due to the government-imposed ban on the game. They can still play the MAX version as it wasn't banned in the country.