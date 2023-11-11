Free Fire Diwali Carnival: Grand prizes, Diamond requirements and more

Free Fire Diwali Carnival stands out as one of the most expansive events to be incorporated into this game in 2023. It boasts an extensive prize pool comprising innumerable legendary bundles, fashion items, gun cosmetics, Gloo Wall skins, emotes, and more. You can essentially add these items to your in-game collection by spending Diamonds.

While the cost to perform spins differs across regions, the event guarantees a Grand Prize after 20 spins. This ensures that Diwali Carnival is a feasible option for everyone. Read on for more details about the event.

New Free Fire Diwali Carnival explained

Free Fire Diwali Carnival began on November 10, 2023, and will be available until November 23, 2023. Its prize pool is divided into five categories, and you need to make spins using Diamonds to receive items from each of them.

You can either perform a single spin or draw five of them simultaneously. The price of spins in each category or section are as follows:

Fashion - One spin (99 Diamonds), five spins (449 Diamonds)

Gun skin - One spin (99 Diamonds), five spins (449 Diamonds)

Collection - One spin (59 Diamonds), five spins (269 Diamonds)

Other Weapons - One spin (49 Diamonds), five spins (229 Diamonds)

Mystery - One spin (20 Diamonds), five spins (90 Diamonds)

You can also enjoy a hefty 50% discount on the first single spin in each case.

Free Fire Diwali Carnival Fashion Grand Prizes

Diwali Carnival Fashion Prize Pool (Image via Garena)

Magma Hexalight Bundle Ultra Quadro Light Bundle Sunrise Triolight Budnle Metallic Circalight Bundle Goldom Ghost Bundle Mercure Wraith Bundle Titanium Phantom Bundle Iron Fiend Bundle Aristoclown Bundle Royal Jester Bundle Mid-Night Clown Bundle Black Jester Bundle Golden Clown Bundle Golden Jester Bundle The Nemesis Rapper Bundle The Nemesis Vibe Bundle The Big Bucks Rapper Bundle The Big Bucks Vibe Bundle The Joker Rapper Bundle The Joker Vibe Bundle Infernal Soldier Bundle Glacier Soldier Bundle Shadow Soldier Bundle Venom Soldier Bundle

Free Fire Diwali Carnival Gun Skin Grand Prizes

Diwali Carnival Gun Skin Prize Pool (Image via Garena)

MP5 - Rouge Lava MP5 - Frozen Lava MP5 - Meta Lava MP5 - Jungle Lava Woodpecker - Deity Menace Woodpecker - Deity Warcry Woodpecker - Deity Rally XM8 - Fiery Pumpkin XM8 - Sinister Pumpkin XM8 - Toxic Pumpkin XM8 - Poison Pumpkin AN94 - Wildfire Bolt AN94 - Twilight Bolt AN94 - Tsunami Bolt AN94 - Tornado Bolt Vector - Revenge Dragontail Vector - Jubilee Dragontail Vector - Royale Dragontail Vector - Cobble Dragontail

Free Fire Diwali Carnival Collection Grand Prizes

Diwali Carnival Collection Prize Pool (Image via Garena)

Flying Saucer Ground Punch Kungfu Tigers Tease Waggor Bamboo Dance

Free Fire Diwali Carnival Gloo Wall (Other Weapons) Grand Prizes

Diwali Carnival Other Weapons Prize Pool (Image via Garena)

Gloo Wall - Arcade Fun Gloo Wall - Universe Shatter Gloo Wall - Underground Viper Gloo Wall - Brassy Core Gloo Wall - Bouncy Igloo

Besides these, the event also features a Mystery Section, where you can win prizes. Unfortunately, in this segment, you are not entitled to win Grand Prize within the 20 spins.

Steps to get rewards from the new Free Fire Diwali Carnival event

Press the obtain button (Image via Garena)

You can follow these steps to obtain grand prizes from the Free Fire Diwali Carnival event:

Step 1: Sign in to your account and head to the Diamond event section by clicking on the banner in the top left corner.

Sign in to your account and head to the Diamond event section by clicking on the banner in the top left corner. Step 2: Click the obtain button under the Diwali Carnival section to load the web event.

Click the obtain button under the Diwali Carnival section to load the web event. Step 3: Select the prize category by clicking the buttons on the left.

Select the prize category by clicking the buttons on the left. Step 4: Spend Diamonds to make spins.

You can perform 20 spins in Fashion, Gun Skin, Collection, and Other Weapons to receive a random grand prize. Moreover, previously owned items will not be repeated in these four categories.

How many Diamonds do you need to win a Grand Prize from the Free Fire Diwali Carnival event?

The maximum cost to draw a grand prize from each section (other than Mystery) in the Diwali Carnival is as follows:

Fashion - 1,796 Diamonds

Gun Skin - 1,796 Diamonds

Collection - 1,076 Diamonds

Other Weapons - 916 Diamonds

These numbers are based on the fact that 20 spins in each of these four categories will guarantee you a grand prize. Nonetheless, you will also receive more bonuses as part of the spins.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that you can bring down the overall cost of spins by using the discount available on the first few individual spins.

Note: Due to the government-imposed restriction on Free Fire in India, you are advised not to play the game. Instead, you may play the available MAX version or wait for the recently announced Indian version.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.