Free Fire Diwali Pass: Get Divine Blade, Urban Skyboader, and more

As part of the ongoing Free Fire Diwali celebrations, Garena has launched its yearly Diwali Pass. Although the Divine Blade is the center of attraction in the Diwali Pass, the other themed rewards, such as the surfboard and motorcycle skins, also hold appeal. You can obtain all these items at a fraction of what you have to pay for similar items in the in-game store.

You must purchase diamonds to activate the Diwali Pass. You must then meet the requirements of the corresponding section to collect the rewards.

Free Fire Diwali Pass explained

You can unlock the Free Fire Diwali Pass between November 6 and November 20 by topping up 100 diamonds. After doing so, you can complete the specified tasks to win the rewards.

There are three separate sections of the Diwali Pass.

Free Fire Diwali Pass Daily Login Rewards

Diwali Pass Login Rewards (Image via Garena)

After unlocking the Diwali Pass, you need to log in for the next seven days to claim gun skin trial cards. The Divine Blade is available as a Bonus Reward after collecting the items for the required period.

Day 1 – AN94 Tsunami Bolt (1D) Day 2 – MP5 Meta Lava (1D) Day 3 – Groza Flames Enchanted (1D) Day 4 – UMP Grizzly Papercut (1D) Day 5 – AUG Mars Landcrusher (1D) Day 6 – P90 Tune Blaster Blue (1D) Day 7 – Diwali Dino (1D) Bonus Reward – Divine Blade

You can collect the unclaimed rewards by expending diamonds. However, the pass to receive the missed cosmetic will increase with each subsequent skipped login.

Free Fire Diwali Pass Daily Missions and Shop

Diwali Pass Daily Mission and Shop (Image via Garena)

As part of the Daily Missions and Shop, you need to complete tasks, such as eliminating a certain number of opponents or winning games to collect Pass tokens. You may exchange the tokens you get for the following items:

Urban Scooter Motorbike – 20x Pass tokens 100% EXP card – 8x Pass tokens Cube Fragment – 5x Pass tokens Luck Royale Voucher – 4x Pass tokens Armor Crate – 1x Pass token Supply Crate – 1x Pass token Leg Pockets – 1x Pass token Pocket Market – 1x Pass token Bonfire – 1x Pass token Airdrop Aid – 1x Pass token Secret Clue – 1x Pass token Bounty Token – 1x Pass token

You should first focus on collecting Urban Scooter Motorbike before the other available rewards.

Free Fire Diwali Pass: Play matches and win rewards

Diwali Pass Play Matches and Win Rewards (Image via Garena)

After activating the Diwali Pass, you can play matches to receive one chance at spinning the wheel and getting one of these rewards:

Urban Skyboarder Pet Food Bonfire Gold Royale Voucher

You will earn one chance after each match, with a cap of five. You are guaranteed the grand prize within 20 spins.

Note: Due to the government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players from the country are advised not to play the game. Instead, they may experience the same features in the currently available MAX version or wait for the release of the exclusive Indian version.

