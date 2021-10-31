Free Fire Diwali celebration event: How to get 15 free characters for trial

Several new events have been introduced in Free Fire to commemorate the occasion of Diwali, with several more scheduled to be added in the coming days. These have offered users several rewards while keeping them glued to the game for the entire week. Furthermore, Garena recently launched a Diwali music video titled Kill Chori, which features Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and famous YouTuber Bhuvan Bam.
Earlier this week, all the players in the Indian server received 15 characters as part of the Diwali celebrations. Recently, they have been presented with a second set of character trials, which includes Chrono, Jota, Maro, and several other popular characters.
Steps to get a free character trial in Free Fire
In contrast to the last few events where players were required to manually claim characters from the events tab, the developers gave all the character trials via their in-game mail. Therefore, players must claim them from the section.
The message in the mail states:
“Diwali is nearing, and as a second welcome gift from the Free Fire team – enjoy 15 free character trial for seven days! Join us till 11 November for many more exciting rewards. Don’t forget to claim your free Magic Cube on 4 November!”
To get free characters in the game, you can follow the steps given below:
Step 1: After you have logged in to your account, you should tap on the mail second present in the top right corner of the screen.
Step 2: Second, you should select Diwali Celebration with Free Fire Is Here.
Step 3: Next, press the claim button to attain the characters.
The list of characters offered as the second batch of the trial includes:
1) Chrono
2) Hayato
3) A124
4) Shani
5) Notora
6) Steffie
7) Kapella
8) Clu
9) Dasha
10) Jota
11) Luqueta
12) Wolfrahh
13) Shirou
14) Maro
15) D-Bee
