Free Fire Diwali celebration event: How to get 15 free characters for trial

Several new events have been introduced in Free Fire to commemorate the occasion of Diwali, with several more scheduled to be added in the coming days. These have offered users several rewards while keeping them glued to the game for the entire week. Furthermore, Garena recently launched a Diwali music video titled Kill Chori, which features Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and famous YouTuber Bhuvan Bam.

Earlier this week, all the players in the Indian server received 15 characters as part of the Diwali celebrations. Recently, they have been presented with a second set of character trials, which includes Chrono, Jota, Maro, and several other popular characters.

Steps to get a free character trial in Free Fire

All the characters will be available for 7 days (Image via Free Fire)

In contrast to the last few events where players were required to manually claim characters from the events tab, the developers gave all the character trials via their in-game mail. Therefore, players must claim them from the section.

The message in the mail states:

“Diwali is nearing, and as a second welcome gift from the Free Fire team – enjoy 15 free character trial for seven days! Join us till 11 November for many more exciting rewards. Don’t forget to claim your free Magic Cube on 4 November!”

To get free characters in the game, you can follow the steps given below:

You should open the mail first (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After you have logged in to your account, you should tap on the mail second present in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Second, you should select Diwali Celebration with Free Fire Is Here.

You will get 15 character trials (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, press the claim button to attain the characters.

The list of characters offered as the second batch of the trial includes:

1) Chrono

Chrono is a fan favorite (Image via Free Fire)

2) Hayato

Hayato's ability is called Bushido (Image via Free Fire)

3) A124

A124 can be an excellent substitute to K (Image via Free Fire)

4) Shani

Shani restores armor durability (Image via Free Fire)

5) Notora

Notora recovers HP when users are driving (Image via Free Fire)

6) Steffie

Steffie creates graffiti (Image via Free Fire)

7) Kapella

Kapella enhances the healing effect (Image via Free Fire)

8) Clu

Clu can help players discover the enemy location (Image via Free Fire)

9) Dasha

Dasha has multiple impacts on the gameplay (Image via Free Fire)

10) Jota

Jota provides HP every time players hit their enemies (Image via Free Fire)

11) Luqueta

Luqueta increases the maximum HP of players with every kill (Image via Free Fire)

12) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh increases damage to enemy limbs(Image via Free Fire)

13) Shirou

Shirou received a buff in the OB30 update (Image via Free Fire)

14) Maro

Maro's ability is called Falcon Fervor (Image via Free Fire)

15) D-Bee

D-Bee can help players run and gun (Image via Free Fire)

