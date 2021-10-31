Insta Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, discord link, K/D ratio, and monthly earning details

The popularity of Free Fire has opened the doors for many Free Fire players to take up streaming and content creation in numerous languages. Insta Gamer has made its mark in the Indian community with its videos in Malayalam.

In more than two years, he has amassed 1.46 million subscribers and 159 million views. His subscription count has increased by 50k in the previous 30 days, with views hovering around five million.

What is Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Insta Gamer’s ID in Free Fire is 197218153. In the meantime, the players’ stats in the game are stated below:

Lifetime stats

He has added 34.8k kills in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Insta Gamer has 14520 squad matches to his name and has registered 2982 victories, resulting in a win ratio of 20.53%. He has added 34807 kills to his tally, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.02.

He has contested in 2119 duo games to date and has outperformed his opponents in 290 matches, leading to a win percentage of 13.06%. With 4437 frags, the star player has attained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.43.

Finally, Insta Gamer has secured 122 Booyahs of the 1400 games he participated in in the solo games, equaling a win rate of 8.71%. The content creator has 2731 kills in all these matches, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Ranked stats

He his yet to find a kill in solo games (Image via Social Blade)

Insta Gamer has featured in 123 ranked squad games and remained unbeaten on 25 occasions, adding a win percentage of 20.32%. He has also eliminated 434 players in the process, translating to a K/D ratio of 4.43.

Insta Gamer has played nine duo matches, winning one of these, which reflects a win ratio of 11.11%. He has attained 17 frags, approximating a K/D ratio of 2.13.

In addition, he has also participated in 14 solo games but has not yet found a kill.

Note: These stats will change as he is featured in more matches in Free Fire.

Earnings

His earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Insta Gamer’s monthly earnings are projected to be in the range of $1.2K - $20. Simultaneously, his yearly income is estimated at around $15K - $239.9K. (Source: Social Blade)

Discord link

Insta Gamer's server (Image via Discord)

His discord server has over 58000 members and readers can join by clicking here.

YouTube channel

Insta Gamer took up the role of content creation in August 2019 and has more than 1457 videos on his YouTube channel. He has a vast subscriber base of 1.46 million, along with a massive view count of 159 million.

The player also regularly streams Free Fire on his second channel – Instagamer Live, with over 24.14 million views.

