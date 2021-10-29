Free Fire Diwali Hampers event: Get free Ballin' n Brawlin', parachute, legendary gun skins and more

The Free Fire Diwali events have been ongoing since 25 October. They have kept gamers' hands full for a few days now while offering countless rewards. On the other hand, Garena has more in store for players since a new series of events began on 29 October 2021.

Pick Your Own Diwali Hampers is now underway, which offers players the opportunity to select their own set of items they wish to obtain. The users will be able to collect the rewards until 7 November 2021.

Free Fire Pick Your Own Diwali Hampers event

Pick Your Own Diwali Hampers is a unique event in Free Fire. It provides freebies to the players while allowing them to choose the items that they desire to obtain.

Users can select rewards for three days during the event (Image via Free Fire)

To begin with, players will have to open the event interface and then tick their preference for day 3, day 5, and day 7.

It is important to note that once the selection has been made, no changes can be made. Therefore users should check their preferences before pressing the "Confirm Prizes Selection" button.

These are the rewards up for grab in Pick Your Own Diwali Hampers event

Day 1

AWM – Lucky Koi (7d)

Day 2

Party Animal Gun Box

Day 3

Gamers can pick one of the three parachute skins based on their preference:

Death Incoming Parachute

Bunny Frenzy Parachute

Street Dominance Parachute

Day 4

M14 – Egg Hunter

Day 5

They can take one of the three gun crates depending on the choice

3x Bounty Hunter AUG Box

3x Time Travellers Thompson Crate

3x The Executioner KAR98K Crate

Day 6

1000x Universal Fragment

Day 7

There are three items on day seven, and users need to select only one of them.

Ballin' n Brawlin'

5x Weapon Royale Voucher

5x Diamond Royale Voucher

They can sign in daily to get the items (Image via Free Fire)

After selection, players will have to sign in daily to collect the items from the Pick Your Own Diwali Hampers interface.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha