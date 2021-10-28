5 best free rewards to get from Free Fire Diwali event this week

Apart from spending diamonds, Free Fire players can take advantage of events as a regular way of adding new items to their collection within the game.

The Diwali events are now underway in Free Fire, offering tons of freebies to players. Many other events are also slated to begin on 29 October, providing even more free items.

Rewards from Diwali events in Free Fire include, gun skins, pets, and emotes

5) Free pet

Pets, along with characters, are a few of the essential elements of the game. These pets are even more expensive than the characters, with a majority of them costing 699 diamonds. However, Garena is currently providing players with a fantastic opportunity to attain a pet for free.

Users will need to reach the second milestone of Charge the Portal to Come Home event to get one of the following pets:

Detective

Panda

Rockie

Shiba

Robo

Ottero

4) Free legendary gun skins

Gun skins and pets will be available for free (Image via Free Fire)

Gun skins provide players with an advantage over non-gun skin users by improving the base stats of the weapon they are equipped to. Legendary skins boast a captivating appearance and impressive attributes, so they have a high price tag associated with them.

As part of the Charge the Portal to Come Home event, players can choose two of the legendary gun skins free of cost. The available ones are:

Famas – Warrior’s Spirit

UMP – Art of War

M60 – Crimson Red

M4A1 – Flaming Skull

3) Desi Gangster Bundle

Rang De Rangoli event has not yet started (Image via Free Fire)

Rang De Rangoli will be starting on 29 October 2021 and features the Desi Gangster Bundle as the exclusive reward. First, players will have to select a rangoli design and then eliminate opponents to get a paintbrush that can be utilized to complete it.

In general, any bundle within the game costs users plenty of diamonds, so the time spent grinding for this bundle will be worth it.

2) Greetings Emote

Greetings Emote will be available for free (Image via Free Fire)

As part of the Diwali festivities, players stand a chance to attain the Greetings Emote by simply playing for 60 minutes on 4 November 2021.

Furthermore, it is essential to note that this emote costs 800 diamonds on the Middle East server.

1) Magic Cube

Free Magic Cube on 4 November 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Magic Cube is one of the most exciting free rewards available to users. It opens the door for players to redeem one of their favorite bundles from the in-game store. Recently, the developers have refreshed the Magic Cube store with fascinating bundles including Night Clown, Bandit, Full Leather, and more.

Players just need to log in on 4 November 2021 to attain the Magic Cube, which makes it an item that they should not miss.

Edited by Siddharth Satish