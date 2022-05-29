Free Fire double diamond top-up offer: How to get more diamonds for Season 49 Elite Pass

Users have several options to satisfy their desire to acquire premium cosmetics in Free Fire. However, the Elite Pass is undoubtedly the most cost-effective alternative accessible to them. It costs 499 diamonds and opens up doors to obtain multiple outfits and skins for several other items by collecting the required number of badges.

With the 100% Bonus Top Up offer event still available, gamers can collect the diamonds for the upcoming Elite Pass Season 49 for a lower cost. This will significantly raise the value received through the purchase and allow players to purchase numerous passes while spending the same amount on diamonds.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and users should not play the battle royale title. They may engage in the MAX version.

How to use the double diamond offer in Free Fire for Elite Pass Season 49

Elite Pass Season 49 will be starting in a few days, and collecting diamonds through a 100% Bonus, Top Up offer in Free Fire can be a smart move. This event has been available in the battle royale title since 26 May 2022 and will close on 30 May 2022.

During this time, users can obtain double the diamonds they have purchased with a maximum cap set at 1000, thus reducing the price per unit by half. The milestones in the event are as follows:

100% bonus diamonds (Image via Garena)

Obtain a total of 100 diamonds to get an additional 100 for free

Obtain a total of 300 diamonds to get an additional 200 for free

Obtain a total of 500 diamonds to get an additional 200 for free

Obtain a total of 1000 diamonds to get an additional 500 for free

The requirements for the event will all add up. Hence, if users purchase 500 diamonds, they will meet the first three requirements and receive 500 bonus diamonds.

Players may avail of this offer by playing the steps given below:

Step 1: First, gamers should open Free Fire and, subsequently, access the top-up section. They will normally have to purchase diamonds and will be able to collect additional diamonds from the event section.

Purchase the best pack (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they can select the desired diamond pack and complete the purchase through the preferred method.

After the diamonds are awarded, individuals have to collect the prizes manually.

Step 3: Finally, gamers will have to access the event tab, access the 100% Bonus Top Up tab, and click the claim button beside the corresponding milestone. They will receive additional diamonds in their account.

Which variant of Free Fire Elite Pass to purchase with bonus diamonds?

Pre-ordering the pass may not be the best option for users with limited diamonds (Image via Garena)

It is best to stack up these cheap diamonds and purchase consecutive Elite Passes for 499 diamonds. This will offer far more value as gamers will have the option to get multiple themed outfits.

In the meantime, spending diamonds on pre-ordering the Elite Bundle may not be the best option. However, if users are inclined towards it. In that case, they may purchase a diamond pack of 520 priced at INR 400 and collect the bonus diamonds to take their tally to 1020.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen