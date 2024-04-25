Free Fire Faded Wheel event: Dragon Swipe emote, Golden Fist backpack, and more

A new Free Fire Faded Wheel was added by Garena on April 25, 2024, and it offers the grand prize of the Dragon Swipe emote. Aside from the emote, the event also offers the community an opportunity to get cosmetics like skins, and other items. To procure the available rewards, individuals must spend diamonds, the premium in-game currency of the battle royale title.
With the event set to be active for the next two weeks, gamers have sufficient time to get the items from the prize pool. The section below provides a detailed guide about the Free Fire Faded Wheel event.
New Free Fire Faded Wheel event guide
Faded Wheel is among the best Luck Royales present in the battle royale title since it guarantees players grand prizes. Essentially, users have to make spins by spending diamonds to withdraw the different rewards. After receiving a particular reward, it will get greyed out and won’t be repeated.
However, it must be specified that the cost of spins will increase with each subsequent one. The first spin is priced at nine diamonds, whereas the next seven spins will cost 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499, respectively.
The prize pool of the new Free Fire Faded Wheel is as follows:
- Dragon Swipe emote
- 2x Magic Cube Fragments
- 2x Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate
- Parachute – Draconic Invasion
- 3x Supply Crate
- Backpack – Golden Fist
- 3x Armor Crate
- 2x Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- Loot Box – Balance
- 3x Pet Food
There are a total of ten items available, and players will have to remove two unwanted items to begin the process of withdrawing rewards. Given that they are certain to receive the Dragon Swipe emote in eight spins, it will be worth it to take a shot at the Faded Wheel.
Nonetheless, those users who don’t possess a substantial amount of the in-game currency should refrain from spending it on the event. Instead, they can save it up for events like Mystery Shop, where they are higher probability of getting a better deal on the rewards.
How to access the Free Fire Faded Wheel event?
Listed below are the steps you can follow to access the Free Fire Faded Wheel and get the Dragon Swipe emote:
Step 1: Start by opening the battle royale title on your device.
Step 2: Once the game opens up, you must click on the “Luck Royale” icon located on the screen’s left side. The active events will appear on the screen.
Step 3: Select the “Dragon Swipe Emote” Faded Wheel event and remove two unwanted items from the prize pool.
Step 4: Finally, you can start making spins by spending the diamonds.
After receiving Dragon Swipe, you may equip it by moving to the “Vault” section of the battle royale title.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.