Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel: How to get Blue Flame Draco AK47 in March 2023

Garena has added yet another Faded Wheel to the Free Fire MAX Indian server, taking the number of ongoing Luck Royales to a total of three. The developers have reintroduced the coveted Evo gun skin into the battle royale title, allowing all players who previously missed out on this skin to finally obtain it.

The Blue Flame Draco AK47 is one of the earliest Evo gun skins to be added to the game and has always been at the top of the players’ wish lists since then. Interested fans will have to spend diamonds to get their hands on the latest gun skin and then obtain tokens to level it up.

Blue Flame Draco AK47 is now available in Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel

As such, three Faded Wheels are live in Free Fire MAX, and the latest one featuring the Evo gun skin was added to the game on March 20, 2023. All current Luck Royale events require the expenditure of diamonds and will remain available to players until April 2, 2023.

Although the star attraction in the prize pool is the Blue Frame Draco AK47, the Faded Wheel features nine other interesting rewards:

Prize pool for the Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

AK47 – Blue Flame Draco

Volcano Loot Box

Blue Flame Draco Token Box

AK47 – Blue Flame Draco Token

Cube Fragment

Skyline Loot Crate

Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023)

Supply Crate

Nonetheless, players only have the opportunity to obtain eight of these items, as they're required to select and remove two undesired rewards at the start of the Faded Wheel. Users can only make spins to claim the items after doing so. In this case, removing the Cube Fragment and Supply Crate is the best option as these are the least expensive items in the pack.

Steps to obtain Blue Flame Draco AK47 and other items from Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel

You can follow these steps to obtain the coveted Blue Flame Draco AK47 in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load up your account and open the Luck Royale section.

Select the AK Evo Gun (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Navigate to the available sections and click on the AK Evo Gun skin.

Step 3: Click on the bottom left corner of the reward icons to select them and hit the Confirm button.

Step 4: Reaffirm this option to proceed forward.

It's important to highlight that you shouldn't deselect the two grand prizes. Once you've removed the two undesired items, these cannot be brought back again.

Make spins using diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Make spins using diamonds to obtain one item at a time.

The key element of this Luck Royale is that the items aren't repeated once you've obtained them. However, the cost of getting every subsequent item is justifiably increased. The first one will cost nine diamonds and subsequently increases to 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499. This further ensures that all eight items are obtained with the expenditure of 1082 diamonds.

