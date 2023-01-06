Free Fire Fallen Angels Royale: How to get Fallen Havenking Bundle and more rewards (MAX version)

Garena has recently systematically rolled out new Angelic-themed cosmetics into Free Fire MAX, with many more lined up in the coming days. They have introduced a new Fallen Angels Royale to the Indian server to increase the accessibility of the cosmetics line.

The new Luck Royale features the stunning Fallen Havenking Bundle and the formidable Night Bite Charge Buster, among several other rewards. All the items in the event can be acquired by spending diamonds.

New Free Fire MAX Luck Royale provides attractive outfits

The new Luck Royale featuring the outfit and gun skin commenced in Free Fire MAX on January 6, 2023, and will be accessible for the next seven days, i.e., until January 12, 2023. Unlike other Luck Royales, a single spin only costs 20 diamonds, and a pack of 10 spins is available at a discounted price of 180 diamonds.

As you continue to make spins, the Luck factor will gradually increase, raising the possibility of getting the grand prize. You can draw rewards from the prize pool, which comprises the following items:

The prize pool features several attractive rewards, including multiple outfits (Image via Garena)

Fallen Havenking Bundle

Risen Dawnvictor Bundle

Charge Buster – Night Bite

Kar98k – Night Bite

Leather Jacket (Male)

Leather Pants (Male)

Emerald Power Scythe

Bloody Skull

Cherished Emerald Loot Box

Space View

Colored

Go for Gold

Well Done!

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Universal Fragment

Pet Food

Scan

Airdrop Aid

You will be able to obtain rewards from the aforementioned prize pool randomly. Thus, there is no guarantee of obtaining a particular reward in a given number of spins. As a result, a few players might have to spend a few hundred diamonds on outfits and gun skins, while others might require a few thousand.

Steps to get bundles and other items from the new Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the given in the section below to collect the rewards from the new Luck Royale:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section in your Free Fire MAX account by clicking on the option from the menu on the left.

Step 2: Select Fallen Angels Royale from the menu to access the new event interface.

Spend diamonds to draw rewards randomly (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make the preferred number of spins using diamonds. You have to continue making spins to receive the rewards.

Once you receive the outfits, these can be equipped through the vault section. However, gun skins are available in the weapon section.

Luck Royale does feature several attractive free rewards. However, the cost of acquiring this could be considerably higher. Thus, if you have a few thousand diamonds in your account, only then is it advisable to go ahead with acquiring the items from the Fallen Angels Royale.

Besides the ongoing Luck Royale, gamers can also benefit from the Sky Angelic Party and receive additional rewards from the Crimson Angelic Top-Up.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

